iPadOS 16 to bring ‘redesigned multitasking interface,’ Bloomberg reports

We’re just days away from WWDC 2022, where Apple will unveil its next round of operating system updates. The announcements will be headlined by iOS 16 and iPadOS 16. A new report from Bloomberg today sheds more light on what to expect, saying that Apple is planning “major changes” for the iPadOS experience to “satisfy pro users.”

iPadOS 16: New ‘Pro’ features on the way

The report comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who also reported over the weekend that iOS 16 will include always-on display support for the upcoming iPhone 14. Apple made small changes to how users access iPad multitasking features with iPadOS 15 last year, but iPadOS 16 is expected to offer more notable upgrades.

Bloomberg reports that iPadOS 16 will “have a redesigned multitasking interface that makes it easier to see what apps are open and switch between tasks.” The update will also bring new ways to resize app windows alongside “new ways to handle multiple apps at once.”

The iPad’s next major software update, iPadOS 16, will have a redesigned multitasking interface that makes it easier to see what apps are open and switch between tasks, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the changes aren’t yet public. It also will let users resize app windows and offer new ways for users to handle multiple apps at once.

The update is described as “one of the biggest upgrades” that Apple will announce at WWDC next week. Apple’s goal is to turn iPadOS into a more of “laptop experience” in terms of multitasking and windowing support.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about major changes being in store for iPadOS 16. Changes to the WebKit infrastructure recently suggested that iPadOS 16 could add a new “multitasking mode” that could bring freely resizable windows to the iPad for the first time

WWDC 2022 kicks off on Monday, June 6 with an Apple Keynote at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. We’ll have full coverage of the keynote and the rest of the week’s events right here on 9to5Mac.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: