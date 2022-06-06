iOS 16 Messages app adds iMessage edit button, undo send, mark unread

iMessage in iOS 16 is getting a lot better. The company is adding new features in the Messages app for iMessage conversations including the ability to edit messages after they have been sent.

You will be able to edit sent messages, undo sending messages entirely and mark read conversations as unread. There are some limits to be aware of …

The ability to edit and undo sent messages has been a long time coming, and brings iMessage up to speed with other group chat apps like WhatsApp. It also means that Apple beat Twitter to the edit button.

You can now edit iMessages

iMessages that are edited after the fact are denoted by an ‘Edited’ subtitle next to their delivery status, so the recipient knows the message has been changed. A message can be recalled or edited for up to fifteen minutes are it has been sent.

iMessage is also integrating SharePlay directly, so you don’t need to launch a FaceTime call to share an activity like watching a movie together.

Apple is also updating its Dictation features to help compose messages with your voice. You can now dictate and edit text with your finger simultaneously, useful for quick corrections.

These new iMessage features will arrive as part of iOS 16 this fall. Presumably, all participants in the iMessage thread will need to be running iOS 16 in order to take advantages of the new features.

Apple announced iOS 16 as part of WWDC keynote event, taking place right now. iOS 16 release date for everyone will be sometime this fall. A developer beta of iOS 16 is available today for developers to try.

