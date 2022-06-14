iA Writer 6 adds ‘knowledge management system’ for creating your own personal wikis

iA Writer 6 brings the most important update since the launch of the product 12 years ago with the Markdown feature. This clean, simple, and distraction-free writing app now features a brand new wikilink feature, making it easier to connect, browse, and rediscover your writing.

Available to iPhone, iPad, and Mac users, iA Writer 6 was a project of almost two years with a group of over 1,000 beta testers that worked with the iA team on “turning a static document library into a living knowledge base.”

Per a blog post:

Wikis allow you to add everything you read and write to a body of ideas that live and grow. You can connect your thoughts and learnings, make them easily findable and thus build a living web of articles, notes, research, and ideas. Once you start connecting your documents, you simply do not want to go back to static files. Markdown and wikis will never be as popular as ice cream. But they should be as appealing and easy to get into for everyone that takes notes, researches, and writes professionally.

iA Writer 6 idea is to give users their own Wikipedia with all the things they learn, think, know, and come across. To make a wikilink, users just need to type [[ and the name of the file they would like to link to.

By combining the simplicity of Markdown with the power of wikilinks, iA Writer opens the doors to anyone with basic Markdown skills to quickly start their own wiki.

In addition, iA Writer 6 brings Navigation History, which keeps track of the files you recently opened using wikilinks, Library, or Quick Search. With hashtag improvements, they can now be added anywhere in the text while also bringing consistent styling for hashtags and other links.

Starting with iA Writer 6, all web links and email addresses are automatically detected. There are also improvements to content blocks and the editor itself. As a matter of fact, the look and feel of iA Writer is completely new with all-new highlight colors and customizable completed task appearance in Editor settings.

These features and many more are available as a free update to existing users of iA Writer. For everyone else, the app costs $49.99 on the App Store and doesn’t require any other in-app purchase.

