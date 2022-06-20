Telegram Premium subscription now available with faster downloads and more extra features

Earlier this month, the popular instant messaging platform Telegram confirmed that it was working on a “Premium” subscription that would be available soon. On Monday, Telegram Premium became available to users around the world, so people can now pay for faster downloads and other extra features.

As shared by Telegram in a blog post, Telegram Premium is being introduced at a special time for the platform, as it has now reached 700 million monthly active users. Telegram believes that the Premium subscription will help the app become even better and more popular, while it also offers exclusive features for those who have decided to support Telegram.

Rather than making Telegram a paid app, the Premium subscription adds extra features that enhance the messaging experience. At the same time, current Telegram features will remain free for all users.

What changes with Telegram Premium?

One of the main highlights of Telegram Premium is support for larger files. Currently, any Telegram user can send and receive files up to 2GB. With Telegram Premium, this limit is doubled to 4GB, which is enough to upload a 1080p movie or 4K videos. And, although only Premium subscribers can upload 4GB files, anyone can download and open these files.

Also related to file uploads, Telegram Premium users will experience faster upload and download speeds than regular users.

Telegram Premium also doubles the limits when it comes to groups and channels, pinned chats, public links, and saved GIFs. For instance, each premium user will be able to join up to 1,000 groups and channels instead of 500, while the limit for favorite saved GIFs goes from 200 to 400.

Other features include a built-in audio-to-text message converter, exclusive stickers and reactions, a new chat manager that lets users create custom folders, animated profile pictures, custom app icons, and a profile badge to highlight who’s a Premium subscriber.

According to Telegram, the paid subscription will not only help keep the app free of advertisements but also will support the free version of Telegram for everyone.

What about Telegram Free?

Telegram also announced some updates coming to users for free. Public groups can now add a “Request to Join,” button so that group administrators can review members before letting them write into the chat. In addition, the platform is expanding its verification program for groups, channels, and bots.

Free Telegram users will also get improved chat previews on Android and a new interface to show file sharing progress on iOS. Another enhancement coming for all Telegram users on iOS is full ProMotion support on supported iPhone and iPad models to render smooth animations at 120Hz.

Unsurprisingly, Telegram says that some of the new free features will arrive first for Premium users.

Pricing and availability

Telegram Premium is now being rolled out to users. The subscription costs $4.99 per month. You can download the latest version of Telegram for iOS and Android for free.

