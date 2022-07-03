AirPods Pro 2 unlikely to feature heart rate or body temperature features, report says

It’s been widely rumored that new AirPods Pro will launch sometime later this year, three years after the first version debuted. Initially, there was speculation that new AirPods Pro would incorporate health tracking capabilities for the first time. A new report from Bloomberg, however, downplays that possibility…

AirPods Pro 2 features: The latest

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that new AirPods Pro are on track for “later this year.” Recent reporting from sources like 52Audio has indicated that AirPods Pro 2 will feature support for lossless audio playback alongside a redesigned charging case.

Today, Gurman says that something he doesn’t expect is support for heart rate monitoring or the ability to determine your body temperature. Both of these features have been “explored” inside Apple, but are unlikely to launch this year:

This years’ AirPods Pro are unlikely to get heart-rate monitoring. As I’ve been reporting for a while now, Apple is gearing up to launch new AirPods Pro later this year. It’s about time: If you purchased the original AirPods Pro when they launched at the end of 2019, your batteries may be nearing end of life—or at least their reliability is slipping. Over the past few months, there have been rumors about this year’s model gaining the ability to determine a wearer’s heart rate or body temperature. I’m told that neither feature is likely to arrive in the 2022 upgrade, though both enhancements have been explored inside the company and could arrive one day.

AirPods Pro 2 are expected to launch sometime later this year. They are highly anticipated as its been three years since the original AirPods Pro launched; AirPods Pro have also faced some reliability and longevity issues. In fact, Apple is currently running an AirPods Pro service program where you can get your AirPods replaced for free.

