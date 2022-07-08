Subway Surfers Tag, HEROish, and Kingdom Rush TD+ get Apple Arcade July release dates

Apple has revealed when the newest titles are coming to its gaming platform this month. Two exclusives for Apple Arcade will be Subway Surfers Tag and HEROish while the popular tower defense Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD+ is arriving soon too.

Subway Surfers Tag

Next week on July 15, the exclusive new Subway Surfers Tag will be the first of the three to launch.

Here’s how developer Sybo Games describes the new single-player action title:

“Join the Crew across multiple off-limit, interactive city locations. Skate over the retired trains in the railyard, play in the park after dark, pick up some power-ups at the cargo docks or investigate the mysterious underground. But watch out! Guard is not about to put up with these shenanigans and is hot on your heels – and this time, he’s brought reinforcements!”

HEROish

The next Apple Arcade exclusive launching this month will be the multi-player battle game HEROish on July 22.

“Play as one of six epic heroes, summon troops, sling spells, and destroy enemy towers to achieve victory in this exciting head-to-head castle defense game. Players can enjoy single-player adventures with three campaigns filled with campy storytelling, sweeping musical scores, and hand-crafted environments. Or they can dive into fast-paced battles with friends and family in competitive 1v1 or 2v2 matches. Players can build custom decks and upgrade cards to create monstrous combinations of troops and spells as they aim to defeat their opponents, destroy the Soul Gem that gives them power, and move to the top of the leaderboards.”

Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD+

Finally, arriving at the end of the month on July 29 is the popular tower defense Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD+.

“Get ready to jump into action and show the Kingdom who’s the real boss in the best tower defense game!

Face empires of mighty enemies. Clash against supreme bosses, unlocking and switching to new towers. Train legendary heroes and get all the achievements using your strategy in this amazing TD game.

Kingdom Rush Vengeance will give you hours and hours of gameplay in the best tower defense game available!”

More on Apple Arcade

For a closer look at everything available on Apple Arcade – 200+ titles and counting – check out our guide:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: