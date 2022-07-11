Best Prime Day 2022 deals: M2 MacBook Pro, Apple Watch, M1 iPad Pro, more

Amazon Prime Day week has arrived and the team at 9to5Toys will be working around the clock in order to bring you all of the best discounts over the next several days. Alongside Amazon just getting in on the savings, various other retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Target are also launching their own savings events to compete. Below you’ll find all of the best Prime Day 2022 deals across a range of categories like tech, home goods, fashion, and of course, the latest from Apple.
Best Prime Day deals now going live in summer sale
Amazon will be rolling out all of its best Prime Day deals on this landing page through the week. That will include price drops on first-party products like Amazon’s Echo speakers and Fire TV streamers, along with a host of revolving Gold Boxes that will refresh every few hours on Amazon’s Prime Day hub.
Apple delivers some of the best Prime Day deals
Over on the Apple front for Prime Day, 2022 is already seeing some of the best discounts of the shopping event courtesy of our favorite Cupertino company. Ranging from the lowest prices to date on M1 machines of both the iPad and MacBook form-factors, there’s also the best discounts of the year on AirPods, official MagSafe accessories, and more.
- Apple’s 11-inch M1 iPad Pro with Thunderbolt hits Amazon low of $699 (Save $100), more
- Apple’s official MagSafe chargers hit 2022 lows: Battery Pack $80, more from $32
- Apple Watch Series 7 fall to new all-time lows from $284 (Save $115) ahead of Prime Day
- Apple’s new M2 MacBook Pro sees first discounts starting at $1,234 (Save up to $125)
- Apple’s AirPods Pro with refreshed MagSafe case drops to $170 at Amazon (Save $79)
- Apple TV 4K with refreshed Siri Remote sees Prime Day discounts from $120 (Save $59)
- Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad falls to best price of the year at $299, more up to $50 off
- HomePod mini sees rare discount to $83 in all five colorways (2022 low)
- Apple Watch Series 6 sees $169 Grade-A refurb discount to $260, more from $130
Featured Deal: Roborock’s models are one of the best choices for those looking for a robot vacuum or mop. Around Prime Day, the company is bringing the best discounts for some of its newest and more popular products:
- Roborock S5 Max
- Roborock S7 and Roborock S7+
- Roborock S7 MaxV and S7 MaxV Plus
- Roborock Q5+ and Roborock Q5
- Roborock E5 mop
- Roborock Q7+ from $799.99 to $639.99 from 7/12 to 7/13
- Roborock Q7Max+ from $869.99 to $695.99 from 7/12 to 7/13
- Roborock Dyad from $449.99 to $314.99 from 7/12 to 7/16
Amazon sets the stage
Given that Prime Day is in fact Amazon’s shopping event, it’s no surprise that the retailer is setting the pace for all of the savings in 2022 by marking down its in-house gear. So far, deep discounts have already launched on many of the company’s popular devices, including Echo speakers, Fire TVs, and more.
- Prime Day delivers the biggest Echo sale of the year: Latest Dot, Show 15, more from $13
- Amazon’s latest Fire TVs now on sale for Prime Day: 4K Max $35, more from just $12
- Amazon Luna Cloud Gaming Controller hits $40 all-time low for Prime Day (Reg. $70)
- Amazon Halo View fitness wearable with color display hits all-time low at $45 (Reg. $80)
- Huge Amazon Fire 7 tablet early Prime Day offers go live from just $30 (Up to 53% off)
- New all-time low early Prime Day deals go live on Kindle Kids readers at $50 (Reg. $110)
Google drops prices on latest Pixel 6 and more
Not to be outdone, Google is also rolling out some of the best discounts of the year in honor of Prime Day this year. Ranging from its latest flagship handset to Assistant-enabled smart home gear from Nest to earbuds and other accessories, the deals live down below deliver new all-time lows across many of the releases.
- Google Pixel 6/Pro see Prime Day discounts to all-time lows from $499 (Save $100+)
- Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen hits best price of the year at $55, more from $30
- Google Pixel Stand 2nd Gen hits Amazon all-time low with $20 discount down to $59
- New 2022 low takes $20 off Google Pixel Buds A-Series with discount down to $79
General Tech:
As far as other technology goes outside of gear from Apple, Prime Day is usually one of the best times of year and 2022 is of course no exception. This time around, you’ll be able to save on the latest from brands like Samsung, Sony, Eve, Philips Hue, JBL, Nintendo, and many others. Our favorite discounts live so far are detailed down below, most of which is sitting at new all-time lows.
- Samsung 2022 Frame 4K QLED AirPlay 2 TVs hit Prime Day prices from $848
- Samsung’s latest 1TB rubberized T7 Shield Portable SSD just hit the Amazon low at $130
- Save on popular Eve HomeKit accessories for Prime Day starting at $32 (Up to 40% off)
- Sony’s recently-released LinkBuds/S fall to new all-time lows from $148 (Save $30+)
- Samsung’s security cam-ready PRO 256GB microSD hits new low at $40, more from $11
- Nintendo’s AR Mario Kart Live Home Circuit drops to $60 ahead of Prime Day (Reg. $100)
- JBL speakers now start from $30 ahead of Prime Day: Clip 4, Go 3, Flip 5, and more
- Regularly $899 Bose Smart Soundbar now up to $300 off from $599 ahead of Prime Day
- Wyze Lock adds voice control to any deadbolt with ease at 2022 low of $91 (Reg. $130)
- Marshall’s metal-grille Stockwell II Portable Speaker returns to 2022 low at $150
- Microsoft’s latest Surface Laptop 4 13.5-inch AMD Ryzen 5 sees first discount to $850
- Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip sees rare discount to $150 low (Save $30)
Home Goods:
Yet another category that always seems to get some of the best deals for Prime Day is home goods, and we’re already tracking some exciting offers. With the usual brands like Keurig, ECOVACS, and SodaStream leading the way, the next few days are sure to see deep summer savings on just about every way to upgrade your kitchen imaginable.
- Amazon SodaStream deals go live with retro-style Art model at new $84 low
- ECOVACS’ $700 N8 Pro+ robo vac/mop with auto-empty now at $400, more from $300
- Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker hits one of its best prices ever at $60 (Reg. $110)
- COSORI’s smart voice control air fry oven hits new low at $127, more from $87
- Cook out this summer with Cuisinart’s 30-inch round flat top grill at a new low of $329
Best Prime Day fashion deals:
- Nike Ultimate Sale offers extra 20% off already up to 60% off styles: Air Max, Dri-FIT, more
- adidas cuts extra 30% off sale items during its Flash Sale: UltraBoost, Superstar, more
- Target Flash Sale offers 50% off clothing for the entire family from $3
- Levi’s takes an extra 40% off all sale styles: Jeans, jackets, t-shirts, more from $10
- REI offers up to 50% off top brands: The North Face, Arcteryx, Columbia, more
