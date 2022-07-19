M2 MacBook Air: Has your ‘midnight’ finish scuffed yet?

The Midnight M2 MacBook Air is out for only a few days now, but a few early reviewers and customers are so far complaining that this specific finish suffers from scratching really easily, as 9to5Mac’s own staff was also able to experience a small scratch in a recently-bought Mac.

Very scratchable Apple products aren’t a new thing. Back in the day, with the iPhone 5, Apple was called out about the scuffgate, since the space gray iPhone 5 would easily scratch revealing the silver finish inside of it.

When the company released the Jet Black iPhone 7 a few years later, Apple already stated it could easily scratch – and, boy, some people were really good at scuffing this phone as soon as it came out. 9to5Mac‘s Zac Hall, on the other hand, was pretty good at taking care of it after a year.

At the time the Cupertino company was involved in this “scandal,” it stated that any aluminum product may scratch or chip with use, exposing its natural silver color. And that is normal.

From MKBHD MacBook Air review video

Now, with the M2 Midnight MacBook Air, apart from being a fingerprint magnet, some users are discovering that it can easily scratch.

One of the first people to highlight that was Youtuber Zone of Tech, as you can see in our featured image. His USB-C port is pretty scuffed with just one day of use. Then, today’s video of MKBHD shows that he’s also struggling with the Midnight MacBook Air scratching on the USB-C ports.

9to5Mac‘s own staff was also able to find a small scratch on the bottom right corner of the Midnight MacBook Air trackpad. Although it’s not that noticeable, it’s weird that a new product, without being in touch with an Apple Watch band or anything like it, already started to scuff.

Small scratch on the lower right corner of the trackpad

Should I worry about the M2 Midnight MacBook Air scuffing? Is this a scandal?

Yes and no for the first question – it depends on the second one. Daily products will eventually scratch, smudge, or anything in between. For example, my old 2019 16-inch MacBook Pro wore down on either side of the trackpad from my palms. With silver models, it doesn’t happen.

9to5Mac‘s Zac Hall says his Midnight MacBook Air is still in perfect shape with no scratch at all. If you want to be safe, maybe you should find another color.

As previously stated by Apple, the company doesn’t think this could be a huge problem as any aluminum product may scratch or chip with use. “That’s normal.”

Do you own the Midnight MacBook Air? Do you see any scratches on it? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: