Apple Brompton Road store features curved and mirrored ceilings, 200 staff, world-first flooring

A preview of the new Apple Brompton Road store in London’s upmarket Knightsbridge shopping area shows off both the unique features of the space itself, and a number of Apple Store firsts. The store will be the fifth one in London, and the third flagship, alongside Covent Garden and Regent Street.

The store opens on Thursday, but the company has today previewed the space, with a series of photos and notable elements …

The space itself was originally built in 1903 as an arcade – a covered area with arched ceilings – and Apple has incorporated this into the design. Curved wooden ceilings pay homage to the original stone ones.

Another ceiling feature is a first for a UK Apple Store: a mirrored ceiling found above the Today at Apple area. The company says this “offers depth-enhancing reflections.”

The height of the store means that the use of ceiling-to-floor windows makes for a spectacular look, as seen in the main photo above.

Upon entering Apple Brompton Road, visitors will be greeted by 12 towering Sicilian ficus trees that line the 7-meter floor-to-ceiling windows and entryway. The seating at the base of each planter acts as a social gathering space for visitors, blurring the boundaries between inside and outside, and bringing nature directly into the store. Visitors come through the central arcade, which mirrors the dimensions of the original Brompton Arcade.

The store has 200 staff who collectively speak 45 languages.

Visitors are invited to explore the surrounding display tables and avenues featuring the all-new lineup of iPhone, Mac, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch, and Apple TV, as well as accessories like HomePod mini and AirTag. The 200-person store team helps customers learn about Apple products, and offers advice on monthly financing options and the Apple Trade In program. Collectively speaking more than 45 languages, the team is ready to welcome customers from around the world. And in another first for the UK, a dedicated Apple Pickup area makes it even more convenient for customers to pick up products ordered online.

Apple says that the eco-friendly flooring is a world first.

Apple Brompton Road’s terrazzo flooring is comprised of a plant-based bio resin, the first of its kind in Apple’s worldwide retail fleet […] Like all Apple facilities, Apple Brompton Road is powered by 100 percent renewable energy.

The company said that creativity would be a key focus for the store.

“We are thrilled to open Apple Brompton Road in London, a city teeming with energy, history, and cultural diversity,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People. “The store’s focus on creativity gives our incredible team members the perfect space to share their passion and expertise with Londoners and visitors from around the world” […] The store opening kicks off with the global launch of “United Visions,” an augmented reality experience honoring the creative works of pioneering London poet and painter William Blake. Created for Getty Museum and brought to life through Apple technology, the purpose-built app showcases the possibilities of creativity by reimagining the seminal artist’s work. Artists and creative technologists Tin Nguyen and Ed Cutting (Tin&Ed) used Apple’s M1 Ultra chip in the development of the experience, which features a poetic soundtrack by Grammy Award-winning record producer Just Blaze. “United Visions” can be viewed by customers in-store and by anyone around the world by downloading the “United Visions” app. Opening weekend festivities will include a panel discussion on the creation of “United Visions” with Nguyen, Cutting, and Just Blaze, as well as a special performance and Spatial Audio listening session by London artist Nina Nesbitt. Apple Fitness+ trainers Cory Wharton-Malcolm, Jamie-Ray Hartshorne, Kim Ngo, and Jonelle Lewis will join Jay Blahnik, Apple’s vice president of Fitness Technologies, for an in-store Q&A followed by a 3-kilometer walk and 5-kilometer run in Hyde Park. The talented Apple Creative Pros will also host live illustration sessions that take inspiration from the local blooms. Following the opening sessions, the store will host its ongoing Brompton Series, which takes place on the last Thursday of every month through October and features inspirational and informative talks by thought leaders in the wellness space, including Michael James Wong, Cat Meffan, Lloyd Kempson, and Harry Jameson. [There will also be] music workshops in connection with Apple Music’s Up Next series breaking down songs by emerging London artists using Spatial Audio; artists include Kali Claire, Olivia Dean, and Rachel Chinouriri.

