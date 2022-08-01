Deals: Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad hits $300, official Apple Watch bands from $25, more

Starting off a whole new month, all of today’s best deals are now live for August 1. Leading the way, Apple’s entry-level 10.2-inch iPad is now even more affordable from $300 to go alongside official Apple Watch bands from $25. Not to mention, another chance to score an all-time low on Apple TV 4K at $120. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

10.2-inch iPad is now even more affordable from $300

Amazon is now offering the latest Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB for $300. Normally fetching $329, you’re looking at the second-best price to date at $29 off while coming within $1 of the all-time low just a handful of times in the past. You can also still save $50 on the higher 256GB storage capacity at $429, as well.

In either case, this is the most affordable iPad in Apple’s stable but still manages to deliver a notable experience centered around the recent A13 Bionic chip. Said to be 20% faster than its predecessor, that extra power enters in some additional features like True Tone support for the 10.2-inch screen alongside Center Stage in the new 12MP ultrawide camera that automatically adjusts the crop and zoom of your selfie camera depending on who and where they are in the shot. Get a closer look in our launch coverage at what to expect from the latest 10.2-inch iPad.

Official Apple Watch bands fall to new Amazon lows

Alongside the 10.2-inch iPad, Amazon is also currently offering the official Apple Watch Sport Loop band from $35 in several styles. Normally fetching $49, this is a new all-time low for the discounted colorways, with today’s offer beating previous price cuts by $4 in order to deliver an all-around rare chance to save.

These official Apple Watch Sport Loop bands deliver a soft and lightweight design that’s also breathable on your wrist to ensure it’s ideal for workouts. Unlike the standard silicone offerings from Apple, this one touts a fully-adjustable band that makes it easy to find the perfect fit on your wrist, which ensures it is ready to stay nice and snug through workouts and the like with a slightly more breathable design. Then shop some additional Apple Watch bands from $25.

Missed out on Prime Day? Here’s another chance to save on Apple TV 4K

In case you missed out on the Prime Day discount last month, Amazon is now giving you another chance to save on the latest Apple TV 4K 32GB with Siri Remote. Dropping down to the best price to date, the recent debut now sits at $120 via the retailer. Normally fetching $179, this is $59 in savings while also delivering the best discount yet to match the Prime Day mention several weeks ago. The latest Apple TV 4K arrives with a redesigned Siri Remote as one of the main selling points, but there are plenty of other enhancements in store, too.

Powered by the A12 Bionic chip, you’ll be able to enjoy 4K HDR playback with Dolby Vision over the HDMI 2.1 port with Wi-Fi 6 pairing with Ethernet connectivity. There’s of course all of the usual access to all of the popular streaming services, as well as Apple Arcade and Thread smart home support. Not to mention, the new display calibration feature that ensures content looks its best. Get a closer look in our hands-on coverage.

