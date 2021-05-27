One of the big changes arriving with the second-gen Apple TV 4K is the all-new Siri Remote. Along with the new design comes a dedicated power button to control not just the set-top box but also your TV and receiver. Let’s look at how to control power and volume with your Apple TV Siri Remote, including troubleshooting tips and more.

HDMI-CEC support is the feature that allows the new Siri Remote to power your TV and receiver on/off, control volume, and select the right input. The old Siri Remote and Apple TV Remote also feature this functionality, but without a dedicated power button, it’s less convenient and intuitive to use.

Another benefit of HDMI-CEC is that you don’t have to have a direct line of sight to your TV/receiver to control them.

And if you don’t want to upgrade your Apple TV HD or first-gen Apple TV 4K, you can buy the new Siri Remote separately for $59.

How to control your TV and receiver with the Apple TV Siri Remote

Plug-and-play

In a best-case scenario, when you plug in your Apple TV to the HDMI on your TV or receiver, the Siri Remote (new and old) will automatically be set up to power on/off the set-top box, TV/receiver, control volume, and switch to the correct HDMI input that Apple TV is connected to

On the all-new Siri Remote, press the power button to turn on your TV/receiver and Apple TV

Press and hold the power button to turn everything off (you can still press and hold the screen icon button > Sleep)

On the old Siri Remote or Apple TV Remote: Click the main trackpad to turn everything on Press and hold the screen icon button > Sleep to turn everything off

The volume controls should work to control whatever speakers you have set up (internal, external, HomePod, etc.)

On the iOS Apple TV Remote in Control Center: You can tap the Menu button on the iOS Apple TV Remote to power on your TV/receiver and Apple TV from iPhone or iPad You can also use physical volume buttons on your iPhone/iPad to control the Apple TV volume Press and hold the display icon > Sleep to power everything off



Another benefit of the new Apple TV 4K is audio return channel (ARC/eARC) support. Particularly for HomePod owners, that means you can push all of your TV audio (even from other devices) through HomePod.

Troubleshooting Siri Remote TV/receiver control

If TV/receiver control isn’t working with your Siri/Apple TV Remote, you may need to head to your TV’s settings to turn on HDMI-CEC Apple highlights to look for settings with “Link” or “Sync” as each TV maker labels it differently – this is the TV’s settings, not Apple TV settings, so you’ll probably need to grab your TV’s primary remote LG: SimpLink Philips: EasyLink Samsung: Anynet+ Sharp: Aquos Link Sony: BRAVIA Sync

Give another try to controlling the volume, or powering off Apple TV/TV/receiver with the Siri Remote

If you’re still not able to control volume with the Siri Remote Head to your Apple TV HD/4K’s settings Navigate to Remotes and Devices > Volume Control > Learn New Device



More

Another option that’s available with more and more TVs with the included remotes is the ability to program them to control Apple TV. This can be handy to set up, especially if you switch between Apple TV and other devices often.

On my 2019 Samsung TV, setup for this is found in Sources > Universal Remote. It’s quick and easy to set up. Look for a similar setting on your TV.

Even though the new Siri Remote is great, having another option to control your Apple TV can be useful.

