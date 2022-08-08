macOS 13 Ventura beta 5 now available, as Apple aims for October release

macOS 13 Ventura beta 5 is finally available to developers. Apple is seeding a new build to developers to keep testing what’s next for the company’s computers. It’s also been a month since the company released its public beta version and a revised version to developers.

Today’s build is 22A5321d. macOS 13 Ventura’s main focus is on continuity features, such as the ability to start a FaceTime call on the Mac and seamlessly switch to the iPhone or iPad.

Another great addition to macOS 13 Ventura beta is the Stage Manager feature, which not only is available to the iPad but will also help users organize their workflows between apps and windows. For the first time, this operating system also brings two new stock apps: Clock and Weather.

Collaboration is another important word with the macOS 13 Ventura ecosystem, which is currently in beta testing:

With Messages , you can send collaboration invitations so everyone on a thread will automatically be added to the document spreadsheet, or project. Users will be able to see edits in real-time, and developers can integrate their app’s collaboration experiences with Message and FaceTime;

, you can send collaboration invitations so everyone on a thread will automatically be added to the document spreadsheet, or project. Users will be able to see edits in real-time, and developers can integrate their app’s collaboration experiences with Message and FaceTime; With iCloud Share Photo Library you can share your photo library with your family and give everyone equal permissions to add, edit, favorite, caption, and delete photos

Safari is also receiving some love with new collaboration features with:

Shared Tab Groups lets you share a set of tabs with friends. Everyone can add their own tabs and see the Tab Group update instantly as you work together.

Alongside macOS 13 Ventura beta 5, Apple is seeding iOS 16 beta 5, iPadOS 16 beta 5, watchOS 9 beta 5, and tvOS 16 beta 5.

In a report by Bloomberg, the publication says Apple will likely delay the launch of iPadOS 16 by a month, which could mean this software will be available closer to the launch of macOS Ventura, also expected for October.

If you spot any changes in macOS 13 Ventura beta 5 or the other betas from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the releases right here at 9to5Mac if we find anything new.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: