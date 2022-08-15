iOS 16 beta 6 now available as Apple finalizes features ahead of September launch

iOS 16 beta 6 and iPadOS 16 beta 6 are now rolling out to developers, one week after the fifth beta was released. iOS 16 brings a number of changes, including updates to the Lock Screen, new wallpaper options, and more. iOS 16 beta 6 will continue refining these new features…

Each new iOS 16 beta usually includes a number of changes, bug fixes, and even new features. Apple keeps a keen eye on the feedback it receives from iOS 16 beta testers, and each subsequent beta aims to address complaints, bug reports, and performance issues.

Notably, Apple has switched to a one-week cycle with this beta, indicating it is ramping up beta testing ahead of next month’s public release.

One thing we’ve learned recently that Apple is planning to delay releasing this update to the public. iPadOS 16 was initially slated to launch in September alongside iOS 16, but it’s now scheduled for sometime in October.

iOS 16 beta 5 was released last week with the notable addition of a new battery percentage icon for the menu bar.

Spot any changes in today’s release of iOS 16 beta 6 or iPadOS 16 beta 6? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac today and throughout the rest of the week.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: