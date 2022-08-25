Here’s the best time to trade in your iPhone before Apple’s event

Apple’s iPhone 14 event is just around the corner which means it’s the ideal time to trade in (or lock in a value) for your iPhone to get the best deal. Here’s a look at the best time to trade in your iPhone based on the depreciation of Apple’s smartphones in recent years.

Selling your old iPhone can be a headache when trying to handle it yourself or using an online auction. But you don’t have to sacrifice getting the trade-in value you want for a smooth experience.

Another important part of that equation is getting the timing right. Fortunately, detailed iPhone depreciation data makes it easy to know when it’s best to trade in your iPhone.

And ahead of Apple’s exciting event, check out what we’re expecting to arrive with the iPhone 14 lineup:

Best time to trade in iPhone

TL;DR: Get a trade-in value locked in before the new iPhones are announced

In the past few years, the launch of a new iPhone has heavily impacted the value of its predecessors, dropping by 12% in the first month alone, and by an average of 20% after 3 months.

Data from recent years revealed that 46% of people do not trade-in their device at the same time as upgrading, waiting an average of 10 months to do so. During this time, their device will lose a third of its value – the average phone will decrease in value by $73!

Depending on what iPhone you’re trading in, you could get anywhere from $60-$100 or more if you time your trade-in right.

Get a 28-day price lock-in period and a 10% cash bonus (up to $30) from Decluttr for your trade-in with code “9TO5MAC“.

Our favorite partner is Decluttr — the company behind our official trade-in portal. In many, if not all cases, Decluttr has the best balance of generous trade-in values, seamless experience, and customer service you’ll find on the web.

iPhone 13 Pro Max – Up to $1,076 cash

iPhone 13 Pro – Up to $941 cash

iPhone 13 – Up to $641 cash

iPhone 13 mini – Up to $580 cash

iPhone 12 Pro Max – Up to $700 cash

iPhone 12 Pro – Up to $585 cash

iPhone 12 – Up to $415 cash

iPhone 12 mini – Up to $328 cash

iPhone SE 2nd gen – Up to $163 cash

iPhone 11 Pro Max – Up to $470 cash

iPhone 11 Pro – Up to $370 cash

iPhone 11 – Up to $299 cash

iPhone XS Max – Up to $276 cash

iPhone XS – Up to $219 cash

iPhone XR – Up to $196 cash

Trade-in direct with Apple:

iPhone 13 lineup – Not yet listed

iPhone 12 Pro Max – Up to $600 Apple Store credit

iPhone 12 Pro – Up to $500 Apple Store credit

iPhone 12 – Up to $400 Apple Store credit

iPhone 12 mini – Up to $300 Apple Store credit

iPhone SE 2nd gen – Up to $140 Apple Store credit

iPhone 11 Pro Max – Up to $400 Apple Store credit

iPhone 11 Pro – Up to $300 Apple Store credit

iPhone 11 – Up to $230 Apple Store credit

iPhone XS Max – Up to $220 Apple Store credit

iPhone XS – Up to $170 Apple Store credit

iPhone XR – Up to $160 Apple Store credit

Carriers and other options

Carriers

Carriers often offer solid trade-in values but they usually come with some type of catch like receiving the value in installments over 24 months. Make sure to read the fine print so you know all the details and what you’re signing up for.

eBay

Sites like eBay are another way to go if you’re okay with the extra work and potential risks like having a buyer return your MacBook and a longer timeframe for the process. Keep in mind that you’ll need to decide on whether to do an auction or “Buy It Now” sale along with if you want to set a reserve price and more.

Amazon

Amazon offers trade-ins for iPhone, iPad, and other small electronics. However, the values for iPhones look to be below what Decluttr and Apple are offering.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: