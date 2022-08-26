Deals: 10.2-inch iPad low at $280, iPhone 12/Pro Max/mini refurb from $370, more

Heading into the weekend, all of today’s best deals are now live and headlined by a refurbished iPhone 12/Pro Max/mini sale from $370. Alongside the previous-generation handsets, you can score an all-time low on 10.2-inch iPad at $280 as well as a collection of ESR Apple gear for back to school. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iPhone 12/Pro Max/mini start from $370 in refurb sale

To close out the work week, Woot today is launching its latest 1-day certified refurbished iPhone and Apple Watch sale. All of the savings this time kick off from $90 and ship free with a Prime membership; you’ll have to pay $6 otherwise. Leading the way is the unlocked iPhone 12 starting at $470 for the 64GB model in all colorways. Having originally sold for $799, today’s offer is one of the best we’ve seen to date at $329 off. This comes within $10 of the all-time low and is $10 under our previous mention.

Even with iPhone 14 expected to drop next month, those who don’t need the latest can take advantage of some deep savings by going with Apple’s previous-generation handset. Sporting a classic squared-off design, the iPhone 12 arrives with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, 5G connectivity, and A14 Bionic processor. Plus, around back you’re looking at a dual camera array capable of taking of the best photos from a smartphone on the market. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad has never sold for less at $280

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB for $280 in Space Gray. Also at Best Buy for the same price. Normally fetching $329, today’s offer amounts to $49 in savings and is a new all-time low. This is $19 under our previous mentions and the first time we’ve seen it really drop below the $299 threshold. Apple’s latest entry-level iPad mini is anything but, and now delivers its compelling suite of features for less than ever before. The iPadOS experience is centered around the recent A13 Bionic chip that’s said to be 20% faster than its predecessor. As for how Apple is applying all that extra power, you’ll enjoy additional features like True Tone support for the 10.2-inch screen alongside Center Stage in the new 12MP ultrawide camera that automatically adjusts the crop and zoom of your selfie camera depending on who and where they are in the shot. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

ESR back to school sale takes 20% off MagSafe chargers and more

ESR is launching a new back to school sale today and taking 20% off an assortment of its popular iPhone chargers, iPad keyboard cases, and other accessories. Students who verify their classroom status can save an extra 5%. Our top pick is the ESR HaloLock Shift MagSafe Charger at $29. Normally fetching $35 or more, today’s offer amounts to over $7 in savings, is $1 under our previous mention from earlier in the summer, and is one of the best discounts to date.

ESR’s HaloLock Shift MagSafe Charger arrives with a unique design that lets you convert between a mounted design on the nightstand to handheld use. The stand will elevate your handset for use at the desk, and has a magnetic pad that detaches with all of the charging tech in tow for powering your iPhone 12 or 13 with a 7.5W output.

