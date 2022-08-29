Apple TV+ now included with T-Mobile Magenta MAX plans, as streaming service announces four new shows for kids

Apple TV+ is now a perk for T-Mobile subscribers on their most popular plan, Magenta MAX. Magenta Max subscribers can access all Apple TV+ original content at no extra charge indefinitely, whereas Magenta customers can get a free six month trial.

Also today, the streaming service unveiled its fall lineup of kids & family content, including several returning shows, four new original series, and a bunch of classic Peanuts specials.

The inclusion of Apple TV+ in T-Mobile’s Magenta MAX tier goes into effect from August 31, joining Netflix which T-Mobile has bundled for some time.

On the kids & family front, Apple will premiere new seasons of five shows this fall: Ghostwriter (October 21), Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show (October 7), Wolfboy and The Everything Factory (September 30), and Get Rolling With Otis (September 30).

Eight new classic Peanuts specials will also be available to stream on Apple TV+ starting September 9. These are ‘He’s a Bully, Charlie Brown’, ‘He’s Your Dog, Charlie Brown’, ‘It Was a Short Summer, Charlie Brown’, ‘It’s Your First Kiss, Charlie Brown’, ‘There’s No Time for Love, Charlie Brown’, ‘Why, Charlie Brown, Why?’, ‘You’re in Love, Charlie Brown’, and ‘You’re the Greatest, Charlie Brown’.

New Apple TV+ Kids & Family Shows

‘Sago Mini Friends’ is the first new show, which will premiere on September 16, based on characters from the popular preschool app Sago Mini World.

‘Slumberkins’ debuts on November 4, telling stories of friendship and building confidence. It hails from the children’s brand of the same name and is produced by the Jim Henson company.

On the following week, November 11, Apple will debut ‘Circuit Breakers’. This is a kids science fiction series about exploring curiosity. And finally, the week after that, ‘Interrupting Chicken’ premieres on November 18 — based on the popular picture book series — with the main character voiced by Sterling K. Brown.

These announcements continue Apple TV+’s commitment to family content, with the service having launched a new original series for kids every month since the beginning of summer.

You can expect that Apple will flesh out its fall lineup for adults soon; so far, ‘Shantaram’ is the only scheduled new TV show with a release date of October 14. On the film side, The Greatest Beer Run Ever is set for September 30 and Raymond & Ray arrives October 21.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: