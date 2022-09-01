Nintendo Switch-like Razer Kishi game controller V2 now available to iPhone users

In June, Razer announced its second generation of the Kishi game controller. While it was exclusive to Android phones, the company unveiled today the iPhone version of its Nintendo-Switch like Joy-Cons.

As previously covered by 9to5Toys during the Razer Kishi V2 announcement a couple of months ago, this product brings “console-quality controls” for the “ultimate mobile gaming experience.

This product requires iOS 15.4 or later and it’s compatible with:

iPhone 13 series;

iPhone 12 series;

iPhone 11 series;

iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR;

iPhone X;

iPhone 8 models;

iPhone 7 models;

iPhone 6s models;

All iPhone SE models

“We are bringing 16 years of Razer’s biggest innovations from PC and console gaming into the mobile iOS space with true, universal compatibility for iPhone gamers everywhere,” said Razer’s Head of Mobile & Console Division, Richard Hashim. “Players on the iOS platform can expect an enhanced ultra-premium experience when using the Kishi V2 mobile controller engineered exclusively for the iPhone.”

The Razer Kishi V2 for iPhone includes high-quality inputs with new tactile microswitch controls modeled after Razer Wolverinve V2 console controllers. Users will also be able to use the dual programmable multifunction buttons and the Share button, allowing gamers to quickly cature the perfect in-game stills or video clips.

In addition, the Kishi V2 incorporates an improved design witha c omfortable grip and portable form factor. It also supports the Razer Nexus app, which users can launch with a press of a button to access installed games, stream on YouTube, browse over a thousando compatible games, and more.

The product is now available for $99 and you can find it at the Razer store in selected markets.

