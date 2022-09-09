iPhone 14 pre-orders now open, first deliveries on September 16

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are now available to pre-order via the Apple Store app as well as the Apple Store Online. The new devices were announced during the Apple event on Wednesday and pack a number of updates, ranging from improved camera hardware to satellite connectivity, the new Dynamic Island, and more.

How to pre-order iPhone 14

With pre-orders now open, you can head to the Apple Store app or Apple Store Online to secure your shiny new iPhone 14. As usual, the Apple Store went offline this morning in preparation for pre-orders and is slowly coming back online. Your best bet for the fastest experience is via the Apple Store app, as the online store usually comes back online a few minutes later.

Alongside the Apple Store, you can also place your iPhone 14 pre-order through a number of different carriers, including the big three in the United States. Many of these carriers are offering some pretty lucrative trade-in deals as well.

The iPhone 14 lineup is available in four different models: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are headlined by upgrades to the Main camera, a new front-facing camera with autofocus, satellite connectivity, and Crash Detection. Perhaps the biggest change is the addition of the new iPhone 14 Plus model, which gives buyers a way to get the biggest iPhone screen at a sub-$1000 price point.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are much more dramatic upgrades over their predecessors. The devices offer an all-new Dynamic Island instead of the notch. The Dynamic Island not only houses the Face ID and front-facing camera technology, but is also completely interactive and serves as a system-wide status bar area.

Other upgrades to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max include a new 48MP Main camera, upgraded performance with the A16 chip, a new Always-On display, Crash Detection, satellite connectivity, and more.

The iPhone 14 pricing breaks down like this:

iPhone 14 – Starting at $799 for 128GB

iPhone 14 Plus – Starting at $899 for 128GB

iPhone 14 Pro – Starting at $999 for 128GB

iPhone 14 Pro Max – Starting at $1099 for 128GB

The first pre-orders of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max will arrive on Friday, September 16. The first iPhone 14 Plus pre-orders will arrive on Friday, October 7.

Did you pre-order a new iPhone 14 this morning? Which model did you buy? Let us know down in the comments.

