iPhone users adopting iOS 16 faster than iOS 15

It’s been three days since Apple released iOS 16 to all users, and they seem more interested in upgrading to this operating system now than they were a year ago when iOS 15 was finally made available. Even with fewer devices supporting the latest operating system – for example, no iPod touch can run it – iPhone users are more willing to download it.

The data has been compiled by Mixpanel. According to this product analytic solution, iOS 16 made people more eager to update than iOS 15. Interestingly enough, iOS 14 has the best download rate of recent releases.

The analysis shows that after 24 hours of availability, iOS 16 has been downloaded by 6.71% of users, compared to iOS 15 being downloaded by 6.48% during the first day. Both updates trail iOS 14, which was downloaded by 9.22% of users on its first day of availability.

If we compare three days after their original releases, iOS 16 currently has 10.45% of adoption, iOS 15 had 9.68%, and iOS 14, 14.68%.

Going back in time, there could be a few reasons why iOS 14 still reigns over these past operating systems. For example, it was with iOS 14 that Apple revamped the Home Screen, bringing widgets for the first time. At that moment, apps that could help you customize your Home Screen were very popular, as you could make your iPhone look different than what Apple would wish for the first time ever.

iOS 15, on the other hand, was more kind of a “pandemic update,” as it brought several new features for FaceTime, Messages, Notifications, and a new Focus Mode that helped users to focus on what mattered to them depending on the time of the day. Unfortunately, these weren’t catchy updates, as they didn’t change how the iPhone looked at its core.

iOS 16, for example, brings a revamped Lock Screen, which could be the reason why even with fewer devices supporting it, users were really interested to change how the Lock Screen looks.

