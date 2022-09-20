Astropad launches Darkboard, an ultralight and ergonomic drawing surface for iPad Pro and Air

The company behind the popular Astropad Studio professional drawing software and Luna Display is launching a brand-new product. Meticulously designed for artists, Astropad’s Darkboard is an ultralight and ergonomic drawing surface for iPad Pro and Air that is lightweight, secure, and comfortable.

After previously teasing Darkboard as coming this year, Astropad officially announced the product and launched a Kickstarter campaign today to bring it to market.

“We know that creatives use iPad for work because it’s powerful and versatile. But, the iPad alone often isn’t very comfortable to use the way most modern creatives work — on the go, on the couch, or in bed. That’s why we created Darkboard.”

Astropad Darkboard specs

Compatible with 12.9″ iPad Pro (3rd, 4th, 5th gen), 11″ iPad Pro, and 10.9″ iPad Air and future iPad models

Weighs just 1.4 pounds – lighter than Darkboard’s packaging

Mimics the ergonomics of steering wheels, maximizing comfort

Secure hard enclosure for iPad and Apple Pencil

Made from molded EVA foam unibody – high-performance material used in pro sports equipment Polycarbonate iPad cradle

Grippy top surface texture

Camera hole, Apple Pencil storage, charging port access, and 1mm drop cushion

Price: From $79 for early Kickstarter backers (20% off retail price)

It’s important to remember that crowdfunding campaigns don’t guarantee products to backers. However, Astropad is a very reputable company that’s previously raised over $1 million and delivered its Luna Display to early backers.

Here’s a closer look at Darkboard:

