Track medications and supplements on iPhone: How the new iOS 16 feature works

The Health app gets fresh capabilities with iOS 16 that will be valuable for many users. A major new feature is the ability to track medications on iPhone (vitamins and supplements too). Read on for a look at how it works to use the iOS 16 feature.

Here’s how Apple describes the new functionality:

“The Health app adds Medications, allowing users to conveniently build and manage a medications list, create schedules and reminders, and track their medications, vitamins, or supplements.”

Along with all that, the feature tells users about potential interactions between medications and it’s possible to connect with healthcare providers to see a list of past medications, get future updates, or add items to your schedule.

Important note: Apple says “It’s helpful to keep in mind that medication tracking, while useful, is only one tool in safely managing your medication schedule. Please consult with your doctor, pharmacist, family members, and any caregivers to create a plan that works best for you.”

Track medications on iPhone: iOS 16 guide

  1. Running iOS 16 on iPhone, open the Health app
  2. Choose the Browse tab in the bottom right corner
  3. Tap Medications, then choose Add a Medication
  4. Use your camera to scan your medication or type it in manually (Apple says scanning will be limited to US users for now)
  5. Follow the prompts to set reminders and more
  6. Head back to the Health app > Browse tab > Medications any time to log what you’ve taken and more

Here’s how it looks to track medications on iPhone:

track medications on iPhone 1

If an exact match isn’t certain or found, the Health app will offer a list of possible matches.

track medication on iPhone 2

Once you’ve successfully added medications on iPhone (or vitamins/supplements), you can set a reminder for both the time to take it as well as frequency. And you can even set the shape and color.

track medications on iPhone 3

The final steps to track medications on iPhone include adding a nickname/notes and deciding if you’d like to get possible interactions with alcohol, tobacco, and marijuana – interactions between medications will be automatically presented.

track supplements on iPhone

Here’s how it looks once you’ve started to track medications on iPhone. You can tap on it to log if you’ve skipped or taken it, and more.

track vitamins on iPhone

As shown above, you can add more medications from this main screen (Health app > Browse > Medications), export your medications list as a PDF, and more.

Thanks for reading our guide on how to track medications on iPhone in iOS 16!

