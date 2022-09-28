Apple schedules Q4 2022 earnings release for October 27

Apple announced this week that it will release its earnings report for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 on Thursday, October 27. Just like in the previous announcements, the company will release its Q4 2022 earnings report, then hold a conference call with investors and analysts to provide more detail.

Apple’s Q3 2022 results and what’s next for Q4 2022

Apple’s Q4 2022 covers the months of July, August, and September. Last quarter, Apple reported revenue of $83.0 billion and a profit of $19.4 billion. Earnings-per-share hit $1.20 for the Q3 2022. The numbers were in line with analysts’ expectations, despite Apple still mentioning disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Except for the iPhone and Services categories, revenue for virtually all other product categories such as Mac, iPad, and Wearables were down in a year-over-year comparison. One reason would be the larger number of people working from home in 2021, which accelerated sales of Macs and iPads at the time.

During the last call with investors, Apple CEO Tim Cook mentioned that the company is “constantly surveilling the market” for potential acquisitions after he was asked if Apple is interested in buying other companies to expand its services.

Apple didn’t provide official guidance for Q4 2022. However, Cook said in an interview back in July that Apple was optimistic about Q4 2022 results since that will include sales of new products like iPhone 14, the second generation AirPods Pro, and Apple Watch Ultra.

The call will be held at 2:00 p.m. PDT/5:00 p.m. EDT with Apple releasing its full earnings report 30 minutes before that. It will include a question-and-answer section with Apple CEO Tim Cook and CFO Luca Maestri. More details can be found on the company’s official website.

