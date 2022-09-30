Apple Music exclusively streaming Billie Eilish’s full O2 Arena concert, here’s how to watch

Apple is once again teaming up with Billie Eilish, this time to exclusively stream her concert from the O2 Arena in London on Apple Music. This is the latest expansion of the Apple Music Live initiative by Apple, which has previously offered exclusive concerts from the likes of Harry Styles and Luke Combs.

In a press release this morning, Apple said that this stream will celebrate the end of Eilish’s worldwide tour in support of her album Happier Than Ever. Eilish played four sold-out shows at the O2 Arena in London back in July.

These shows were recorded and will now be broadcast exclusively on Apple Music Live:

Billie Eilish celebrates the end of her sold-out global Happier Than Ever, The World Tour with a special livestream of her O2 Arena concert in London exclusively on Apple Music tonight, September 30th at 10:00p EST / 7:00p PST. Billie’s career-spanning Apple Music Live performance features songs from her latest acclaimed album “Happier Than Ever,” plus a range of fan favorites, including “bad guy,” “bury a friend,” “ocean eyes,” and more. Following tonight’s broadcast, fans can relive the full show anytime on-demand on Apple Music and in Spatial Audio.

Apple says that this stream should be considered a “gift to the fans who couldn’t see the tour in person” as well as “for those who want to relive the magic.”

Anyone can tune into the performance this evening via the Apple Music app as well as in the TV app on their Apple devices. The stream will begin at 7 p.m. ET/10 p.m. PT. There’s also a new exclusive Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe and Billie Eilish available now.

