How to use the Apple Watch Ultra Action button with third-party apps

Michael Potuck

- Oct. 5th 2022 2:31 pm PT

Apple Watch Ultra Action button third-party apps
1 Comment

Apple Watch Ultra is the first wearable from the company with an additional button beyond the Digital Crown and side button. While the Action button by default opens the Workout app it can work with other apps that build in support. Here’s how to use the Apple Watch Ultra Action button with third-party apps.

Since it takes work from third-party developers to implement support for the Action button, it will take some time before we see widespread availability. However, one of the first apps we’ve seen take advantage of the Action button is the climbing app Redpoint.

For now, big names like Strava, Under Armour’s Map My Run/Ride, etc. have not released Action button support.

Use Apple Watch Ultra Action button with third-party apps

  1. Open the Settings app on your Apple Watch (or head to the Watch app on iPhone)
  2. Swipe down and choose Action Button
  3. Make sure Workout or Dive is selected at the top under ACTION
  4. Now tap Workout under APP
  5. If you have any third-party apps with support for the Action button, they’ll show up in the list, choose one
  6. Now you can tap under FIRST PRESS to decide what the Action button will do in the third-party app
  • If you’re not seeing your favorite third-party fitness or other Apple Watch app offer Action button support, reach out and let them know you want to see it 😁

Here’s how the process looks:

Ultra Action button third-party apps 1

Now you can choose any available app that has Action button support. Depending on the app, swipe/scroll down to see all the options for customizing the Action button.

Ultra Action button third-party apps 2

It’s still early for Apple Watch Ultra so it will be fun to watch how developers get creative with Action button support.

And when it comes to first-party options to use the Action button, here’s what you can choose from:

Native options for the Action button:

  • Workout
  • Stopwatch
  • Waypoint
  • Backtrack
  • Dive
  • Flashlight
  • Shortcut (from Shortcuts app)
  • None

Read more tutorials from 9to5Mac:

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your favorite gear.
Apple Watch Ultra

Apple Watch Ultra

About the Author

Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12