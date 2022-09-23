PSA: Apple Watch Ultra dive computer functionality not yet available

One of the most impressive features shown in the Apple keynote was the Apple Watch Ultra dive computer functionality. This effectively allows the new rugged watch to completely replace a dedicated dive computer.

However, anyone who’s just taken delivery of their Apple Watch Ultra, and is wanting to don their scuba gear and head down to the nearest coral, will need to wait a while …

Apple’s web page for the Ultra initially makes it sound like it’s ready to roll for diving:

Built to withstand jetskiing in Maunalua Bay or kitesurfing the Gorge. Apple Watch Ultra features a new depth gauge. It also delivers the data and functionality required by scuba and free divers for descents down to 40 meters. EN13319 certified. An internationally recognized standard for diving accessories.

But a little further down, there’s a “Coming soon” badge.

Coming soon. A full-featured dive computer. Designed in partnership with renowned underwater innovators Huish Outdoors, the Oceanic+ app for Apple Watch Ultra puts a bona fide dive computer on your wrist.8 Made for recreational scuba diving and free diving down to 40 meters, with all the core features divers need. It’s also refreshingly easy to use.

The built-in Depth app is preinstalled, but Apple specifically warns that this must not be used as a dive computer.

During recreational underwater activities such as snorkeling, underwater pool swims, and shallow free-diving, the Depth app can show you important information. The Depth app shows the current time, your current depth, the session’s maximum depth while you’ve been underwater, and the water temperature. Underwater activities are risky. The Depth app isn’t a dive computer and doesn’t provide decompression stop information, gas analysis, or other recreational scuba diving functionality. If you’re using Apple Watch Ultra where the failure of the device could lead to death, personal injury, or severe environmental damage, always use a secondary depth gauge and timer/watch. Before going on a dive, be sure your Apple Watch Ultra is free of cracks or other damage.

Once the Oceanic+ app is available, you will then have a certified Apple Watch Ultra dive computer.

A dive planner with local knowledge. The Oceanic+ app on iPhone goes beyond calculating just depth and time by integrating local conditions like tides, water temperatures, and even community‑fed info like visibility and currents. Or simply use your watch to quickly and easily plan your dive. Metrics that make more sense. Most dive computers require a complex sequence of button pushing to get what you need. Oceanic+ lets you access additional screens simply by turning the Digital Crown. It uses color‑coding on the big, bright display to make complex information easy to understand. Safety never stops. All the safety warnings you expect from a dive computer are incorporated into Oceanic+, from decompression limits to excessive ascent rates and safety stops. The app runs a Bühlmann decompression algorithm to constantly calculate and monitor dive parameters, giving you the data you need at a glance. Post-dive data. From sea to cloud. Get the data from your dive immediately after you surface, including your GPS entry and exit points. It syncs automatically to your iPhone and the cloud. See a summary of your dive profile and check out your logbook to search through past dives or share your experiences with friends and family.

Photo: Dylan Alcock/Unsplash

