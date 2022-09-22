First Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods Pro 2 pre-orders begin arriving to buyers

Most of the Apple products announced at the company’s special event earlier this month are already available in stores. However, the official launch of the Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods Pro 2 has been delayed by a week, as both are set to hit stores on Friday, September 23. Now customers are finally getting their hands on these products.

We have already written about a lucky buyer who got his Apple Watch Ultra days before the official launch, but that was a rather particular case. Most people had to wait until Friday. And since it’s already Friday in some parts of the world, customers are already showing pictures of their new Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods Pro 2 on the web.

Apple Watch Ultra

Apple Watch Ultra is a more rugged version of the Apple Watch aimed at people who do extreme sports, such as hiking and deep diving. It is made of titanium with a sapphire cover on the screen, and it’s available in a single 49mm size.

Early reviews praised unique features such as the new Action button, more accurate GPS, and extended battery life compared to the regular Apple Watch. This model costs $799 in the United States.

AirPods Pro 2

AirPods Pro 2, or the second-generation AirPods Pro, keeps the same design as its predecessor. However, Apple’s new wireless earbuds come with improvements, such as a new driver for deeper bass, better Active Noise Cancellation, and touch controls for volume.

Apple has also increased the battery life of the new earbuds, and they also come with a new charging case that supports Precision Finding through the Find My app. You can check out the first reviews of the AirPods Pro 2 right here.

Orders arriving to buyers

After seeing hands-on images and press reviews of the new Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods Pro 2, we can now take a look at images taken by real consumers.

Apple watch ultra goodness :) pic.twitter.com/NGdLS9lKx2 — Paul (@pkerry12) September 23, 2022

It’s worth noting that Apple also is launching iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 this Friday in more countries, including Turkey, Oman, and Malaysia.

If you’re looking to buy a new Apple Watch or AirPods, check out some good deals on Amazon.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: