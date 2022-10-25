Apple resolves outage affecting iMessage and FaceTime [U]

Update: This outage appears to have been a brief one. iMessage is coming back online for most users. Apple hasn’t yet commented on what happened. Original story below. Apple’s System Status dashboard now acknowledges the outage and says it has been resolved.

Apple’s iMessage is experiencing an outage this afternoon, according to a number of affected users. The outage appears to have started shortly after 12pm ET and is affecting users across the United States. Apple has yet to acknowledge that iMessage is down or provide any sort of update.

iMessage is down

Apple tracks the status of its various online services and features via a dedicated System Status dashboard. This dashboard has not yet been updated to acknowledge the ongoing iMessage outage. Oftentimes, Apple is criticized for failing to quickly update the System Status dashboard in the event of a major outage. This leaves users wondering if it’s just them or if Apple itself is the one with the problem.

According to data aggregated by DownDetector, the iMessage outage is pretty widespread. Complaints from iMessage users began to spike shortly after 12pm ET/9am PT and have not slowed down since then. That being said, not every user is affected by the outage so your mileage may vary.

A quick search on Twitter shows just how widespread this outage is. Notably, it comes on the heels of a significant WhatsApp outage that affected users yesterday.

Are you experiencing issues with iMessage today? What sort of errors are you seeing? Let us know down in the comments.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: