Apple says United Airlines has saved passengers from 13M minutes in delays with iPhones and iPads

Apple has published a new “Success Story” on its Apple at Work website, touting a partnership with United Airlines. Apple says that United Airlines deployed iPhones and iPads to all of its 85,000 employees, making them “fully mobile and empowered to be their most effective.” There are some pretty cool statistics on how this partnership has helped employees, passengers, and more…

Apple says:

United Airlines connects millions of people to the places and moments that matter most. The company recognizes that its employees are the key to making those connections happen. With iPhone and iPad, all of United’s 85,000 employees are fully mobile and empowered to be their most effective — making tasks simpler to complete, communication easier, and flying more enjoyable for customers. And United employees participate in the ideation and development of iPad and iPhone custom apps, demonstrating United’s belief that inclusion propels innovation. This has enabled employees to come up with new solutions to improve travel and put customer service first.

According to statistics shared by Apple, this new deployment of 120,000 Apple devices to United Airlines employees has saved 13 million passenger minutes from delays. It marks an over 10 year relationship between the companies for “continued innovation with Apple products and services.”

Apple has some details on how United Airlines employees are using their new iPhones and iPads:

With improved efficiencies, United has been able to reduce the number of departure agents needed for each flight from two to one, without compromising customer service.

Digital approval for maintenance release documents on iPad has helped to prevent delays on 4,386 flights and save 684,000 passengers annually from experiencing delays.

The United Tech custom app eliminates technician reliance on paper, reducing maintenance time by eight minutes per flight and saving 1 million pieces of paper per month.

You can find the full breakdown of the relationship between Apple and United Airlines on Apple’s website right here. There are also some Success Stories from other companies as well.

We’ve come a long way since Apple got mad at United Airlines for revealing the details of how much money Apple spends on United Flights every year.

