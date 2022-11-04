Insta360 X3 action camera now available for sale in Apple Stores with special ‘Apple Bundle’

Insta360 X3 is a popular handheld action camera that lets users capture 360-degree video in 5.7K resolution and 72MP photos. On Friday, Insta360 announced that its Insta360 X3 camera is now available for sale in Apple Stores with a special “Apple Bundle.”

Insta360 X3 Apple Bundle

Other Insta360 products were already available at Apple Retails Stores and Apple’s online store. But now the company is not only bringing the new X3 camera to the Apple Store but also launching a special bundle with more accessories for those who buy it from Apple.

The ultimate 360 action cam, X3 features 1/2″ 48MP sensors, 5.7K 360 video recording, Active HDR, and the Invisible Selfie Stick effect. With 72MP photos for ultra-detailed stills, the Insta360 X3 delivers the highest megapixel count in a 360 action cam. And with 8K 360 timelapses, it’s also perfect for capturing cinematic cityscapes and landscapes. The Apple Bundle comes with all the accessories needed to capture an unforgettable moment or bring a creative vision to life.

The main advantage of the Insta360 X3 Apple Bundle is that it comes with two batteries, a lens cap, a carrying case, a 64GB SD card, and the Invisible Selfie Stick – which disappears from the final images. “This bundle has everything you need to start creating and filming projects,” says the company.

This is the eighth Insta360 camera to be sold on Apple.com since the first model was introduced 7 years ago. The X3 version was released in September 2022 with AI-based reframing and new editing features.

Customers can buy the new Insta360 X3 Apple Bundle starting today at Apple’s online store and also at Apple Retail Stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and other regions. Prices start at $499 in the United States.

