Mujjo has three new ways to keep your MacBook and Apple accessories organized and protected

Popular accessory maker Mujjo is out today with three new products to keep all your Apple gear in check. The Portfolio, Tech Case, and Tech Kit offer thoughtful storage and protection made from waterproof polyester and vegan leather.

Mujjo launched its latest Apple accessories today on its website and shared details in a press release:

“Organise and carry your tech and business essentials in style with the Portfolio, Tech Case

and Tech Kit.

Designed for easy organisation, these keep your technology safe and secure, as well as

ensuring fast access to exactly what you need. Each is made with waterproof fabric created from recycled plastics, so they’re lightweight and durable. They also have a waterproof lining, protecting your tech whatever the weather.”

Fits up to 16″ MacBook Pro

Multiple internal pockets for easy organization

Premium lightweight waterproof polyester with vegan leather trim

Available in black and navy blue

Price: $95

Easy organization for chargers, adapters, cables, AirPods, more

Internal dividers and two-way elasticized pockets

Opens wide for easy access

Zipped exterior pocket

Waterproof vegan leather with recycled nylon lining

Available in black and navy blue

Price: $75

The little bag that makes a big difference

Perfect for packing the little things that matter

Opens flat for easy access to your gear

Fast access exterior pocket with magnetic closure

Elastic pockets keep everything organized

Central pen/Apple Pencil pocket

Waterproof vegan leather and recycled nylon lining

Available in black and navy blue

Price: $55

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: