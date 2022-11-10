Mujjo has three new ways to keep your MacBook and Apple accessories organized and protected

Popular accessory maker Mujjo is out today with three new products to keep all your Apple gear in check. The Portfolio, Tech Case, and Tech Kit offer thoughtful storage and protection made from waterproof polyester and vegan leather.
Mujjo launched its latest Apple accessories today on its website and shared details in a press release:
“Organise and carry your tech and business essentials in style with the Portfolio, Tech Case
and Tech Kit.
Designed for easy organisation, these keep your technology safe and secure, as well as
ensuring fast access to exactly what you need. Each is made with waterproof fabric created from recycled plastics, so they’re lightweight and durable. They also have a waterproof lining, protecting your tech whatever the weather.”
Mujjo Portfolio
- Fits up to 16″ MacBook Pro
- Multiple internal pockets for easy organization
- Premium lightweight waterproof polyester with vegan leather trim
- Available in black and navy blue
- Price: $95
Mujjo Tech Case
- Easy organization for chargers, adapters, cables, AirPods, more
- Internal dividers and two-way elasticized pockets
- Opens wide for easy access
- Zipped exterior pocket
- Waterproof vegan leather with recycled nylon lining
- Available in black and navy blue
- Price: $75
Mujjo Tech Kit
- The little bag that makes a big difference
- Perfect for packing the little things that matter
- Opens flat for easy access to your gear
- Fast access exterior pocket with magnetic closure
- Elastic pockets keep everything organized
- Central pen/Apple Pencil pocket
- Waterproof vegan leather and recycled nylon lining
- Available in black and navy blue
- Price: $55
