VMware Fusion 13 now available with support for running Windows 11 on Apple Silicon

Chance Miller

- Nov. 18th 2022 12:57 pm PT

Vmware
0 Comments

VMware has announced the official launch of Fusion 13, a big update to its virtualization software that offers native support for Apple Silicon. This marks the first version of VMware Fusion that offers Apple Silicon support in final form, with the company having previously tested the feature in beta.

This update allows users with Apple Silicon and Intel-powered Macs to run operating systems like Windows 11 in a virtual machine, letting you use the Windows 11 experience right alongside macOS. For Apple Silicon processors, Mac users will need to run the ARM version of Windows 11. Like macOS, Widows 11 also offers emulation features for running Intel versions of apps:

On Apple Silicon, we’ve introduced our first round of features for Windows 11 on Arm. In this release VMware Tools provides virtual graphics and networking, and more is still to come. With certified and signed drivers Windows 11 looks fantastic, and adjust the resolution to 4K and beyond!  

However, for users who want to run more traditional win32 and x64 apps, Windows 11 on Arm has built-in emulation to run those applications compiled for Intel/AMD, and as a user-level process our testing has shown us that this works ‘out of the box’.

In terms of graphics performance, VMware is touting some impressive numbers:

For Graphics, Fusion 13 sports OpenGL 4.3 in Windows and Linux VMs on Intel, and in Linux VMs on Apple Silicon. 

On Intel, Windows continues to enjoy DirectX 11 graphics, and Fusion continues to support eGPU devices for incredible performance using some of the fastest GPU’s available.

On Apple Silicon, Fusion can deliver OpenGL 4.3 with blazing fast 3D hardware acceleration to arm-based Linux virtual machines with Linux kernel 5.19 or greater.

For installation, Fusion 13 from VMware is a single binary in one DMG, meaning it’s easy to install on any Mac whether they feature an Apple Silicon or Intel chip.

You can find the full VMware announcement on its blog. The app is available with a free trial on the VMware website as well.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple Silicon

Apple Silicon

Apple Silicon is Apple's new lineup of processors for the Mac platform. It was announced in 2020 with the first Macs appearing at Apple's "One More Thing" event in November 2020. The first was the M1, and it first appeared in the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac Mini.

About the Author

Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com

Chance Miller's favorite gear

GoFundMe

GoFundMe

Donate to support my mom's battle with ALS