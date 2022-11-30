Apple loses top Interactive Media Group exec of 14 years to Roblox

Michael Potuck

- Nov. 30th 2022 12:24 pm PT

Roblox
5 Comments

Apple’s engineering VP that’s been responsible for leading efforts like CarPlay and Group FaceTime is leaving the company. John Stauffer is set to start his new role as VP of engineering at Roblox after more than two decades at Apple and 14 years as an executive.

Reported by Axios, Stauffer was Roblox’s pick after talking with “a few hundred” potential candidates over the last year to lead its engineering team. He’s set to start the new position next week.

Stauffer has been at Apple for just shy of 24 years. And as VP of Apple’s Interactive Media group for the last 14 years, he’s been responsible for “core work on projects including CarPlay, Group FaceTime and AirPlay.”

Roblox CTO Daniel Sturman who Stauffer will report to believes his long tenure at Apple and experiencing decades of growth at the tech giant should pay off.

“John got to see Apple grow from a much smaller company,” Sturman said. “That’s a path we hope/want/expect to be on.”

Stauffer admitted that he wasn’t looking for a new job when Roblox approached him but he was “intrigued by the challenge.”

“His kids, meanwhile, are ecstatic, though Stauffer has been quick to remind them that the new job doesn’t mean they will all be getting an endless supply of Robux, the virtual world’s in-app currency.”

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

graphical user interface, website

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

AAPL Company

AAPL Company

Breaking news from Cupertino. We’ll give you the latest from Apple headquarters and decipher fact from fiction from the rumor mill.
Roblox

Roblox

About the Author

Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12