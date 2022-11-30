Apple loses top Interactive Media Group exec of 14 years to Roblox

Apple’s engineering VP that’s been responsible for leading efforts like CarPlay and Group FaceTime is leaving the company. John Stauffer is set to start his new role as VP of engineering at Roblox after more than two decades at Apple and 14 years as an executive.

Reported by Axios, Stauffer was Roblox’s pick after talking with “a few hundred” potential candidates over the last year to lead its engineering team. He’s set to start the new position next week.

Stauffer has been at Apple for just shy of 24 years. And as VP of Apple’s Interactive Media group for the last 14 years, he’s been responsible for “core work on projects including CarPlay, Group FaceTime and AirPlay.”

Roblox CTO Daniel Sturman who Stauffer will report to believes his long tenure at Apple and experiencing decades of growth at the tech giant should pay off.

“John got to see Apple grow from a much smaller company,” Sturman said. “That’s a path we hope/want/expect to be on.”

Stauffer admitted that he wasn’t looking for a new job when Roblox approached him but he was “intrigued by the challenge.”

“His kids, meanwhile, are ecstatic, though Stauffer has been quick to remind them that the new job doesn’t mean they will all be getting an endless supply of Robux, the virtual world’s in-app currency.”

