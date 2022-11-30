Apple sued after fatal Apple Store crash in Hingham, Mass.

Apple has been sued after last week’s fatal Apple Store crash in Hingham, Massachusetts, in which one person was killed, and 20 others were injured, some of them seriously …

Fatal Apple Store crash

The tragedy happened when an SUV last week drove through the glass window of the Apple Store Derby Street in Hingham. The driver claims that his foot got stuck on the gas pedal, but a fire marshall at the scene was reported to have said that video footage (likely from CCTV) suggested it was an intentional act.

The driver was later arrested and charged with “reckless homicide by motor vehicle.” Additional charges have also been filed.

At the time, several of those who were injured were said to be in critical condition, but thankfully it appears that all of the other victims survived.

Apple and other parties sued

Boston TV news channel WCVB5 reports that Apple and other parties are now being sued for allegedly failing to properly protect store visitors.

Lawyers who represent several of the victims of the crash into the Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts, that killed one person and injured more than a dozen others said they have filed a lawsuit against multiple people. “Our experts tell us that this catastrophe was 100% preventable,” said Doug Sheff with Boston-based Sheff & Cook law firm. “They simply needed to place a few barriers or bollards between the parking lot traffic, which was busy holiday traffic and the public only ten yards separated the two.”

The lawsuit has been filed against Apple, the owner of the building, the property developer, and the driver of the truck. Barriers have now been installed.

One of those suing is reported to be an Apple employee who was badly injured in the incident, but his claim does not include his employer.

It’s not unusual in these situations for lawyers to use a scattergun approach, including as many parties as possible in a lawsuit to maximize the chances of a successful claim against at least one of them. Lawyers also like to go after the parties with the deepest pockets, making it almost inevitable that Apple would be among those targeted.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: