PSA: Next time, I’ll do AirTag battery replacement en-masse

Ben Lovejoy

- Dec. 5th 2022 7:36 am PT

AirTag battery replacement
18 Comments

It appears to be AirTag battery replacement season. I have eight of them, and I think it was around six weeks ago when I got my first battery low warning …

I took a look at the battery levels for the others, and it seemed they were good for a while yet. But in the course of the coming weeks, all but one of them sent the same “Feed me” alert.

Replacing the batteries isn’t time-consuming or expensive, but it is a slight hassle if you do as I do and keep one in each of your bags, and your travel bags are tucked away.

It’s far easier to simply replace all the batteries at the same time. I didn’t do so this time as the battery level indicators turned out to be misleading, but next year, as soon as one tells me it needs a new battery, I’m replacing the lot in one hit to get the job out of the way.

Photo: Onur Binay/Unsplash

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

AirTags

AirTags

About the Author

Ben Lovejoy

Ben Lovejoy is a British technology writer and EU Editor for 9to5Mac. He’s known for his op-eds and diary pieces, exploring his experience of Apple products over time, for a more rounded review. He also writes fiction, with two technothriller novels, a couple of SF shorts and a rom-com!

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

NordVPN

NordVPN
Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Dell 49-inch curved monitor