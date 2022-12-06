Find My app in macOS 13.1 adds a missing feature from iPhone to find lost AirTags

The latest macOS Ventura 13.1 beta makes a useful enhancement to the Find My app. With this update, you can now use the Find My app on your Mac to ping nearby accessories for the first time. This behavior was previously only available in the Find My apps on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch.

The ability to ping an accessory with a sound is available on AirTag and a handful of different third-party accessories. In previous versions of macOS, you could only play a sound on Apple products like your iPhone and AirPods. This update expands that same feature to AirTag and other Find My item trackers for the first time.

To find this new option, open the Find My app on your Mac. Then click on the “Items” tab and click the accessory you’re trying to locate. From there, you’ll see all of the usual options to locate your item, including the new “Play Sound” option. Clicking this will play a sound on that accessory, just as it does on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch.

This is a small but useful change. The more places that support the full features of the Find My app, the more options you have for locating something that you may have lost.

In addition to AirTags, there are a few other third-party item trackers that support the Find My network. A few of the more notable options come from Chipolo, including the Chipolo Card Spot. This is a credit card-sized tracker that works exclusively with Apple’s Find My app.

Has the Find My app ever saved the day for you? What did you lose, and how did you find it? Let us know down in the comments.

