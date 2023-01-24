Hands-on: Nomad’s ‘High Volta’ Sport Band gives your Apple Watch the spark it needs

Nomad High Volta Apple Watch Sport Band
Nomad has launched a sharp new color for its popular Apple Watch Sport Band. The limited edition fluorescent “High Volta” offers a vibrant pop, particularly during the middle of winter. Read on for a hands-on look at this new Apple Watch band.

I’ve been testing out the limited edition High Volta Nomad Sport Band for the last couple of weeks with my Apple Watch Ultra. It features the same great design and features of the existing Sport Band but with a pop of color.

If you haven’t tried it before, here are the highlights:

Nomad Sport Band specs

  • FKM fluoroelastomer rubber
  • 100% waterproof
  • Interior ventilation channels
  • Custom aluminum closure pin
  • 150mm size – “one size fits most” for 45 and 49mm Apple Watches
  • Designed for Apple Watch Ultra, Series 8, 7, 6, SE, and all previous versions of Apple Watch
  • Price: $59.95

I like that the pill-shaped closure pin with Nomad’s design offers a more secure fit than the ball-shaped pin that Apple uses for its Sport Band. The Nomad Sport Band also brings full adjustability.

Nomad High Volta Apple Watch Sport Band 2

The ventilation channels definitely improve airflow for a more breathable experience compared to the flat design of Apple’s Sport Band – and many others. And it’s a really comfortable band to wear day-in-day-out.

I’ve really been enjoying the bright fluorescent pop of color that High Volta brings to my wrist. I think it looks great with Apple Watch Ultra and also works with any of the other Apple Watch finishes.

One detail to note for Apple Watch Ultra, even though the fit is perfect with the newest Apple Watch when the Nomad Sport Band is installed, there’s a tiny change in the tolerance where the band connects.

For a simple fix, you can just use your finger to press down on the middle black pill-shaped pin on the edge of each Sport Band strap as you slide it into the Ultra (this won’t be an issue on other Apple Watch models).

Pick up the limited edition High Volta Sport Band

The Nomad High Volta Sport Band for Apple Watch is available now for a limited time. It’s made for 45/49 mm Apple Watches in the M/L 150mm size (fits most wrists), priced at $59.95. Other colors include lunar gray, ash green, marine blue, ultra orange (limited edition), and black.

For those that like to go for a matching set, Nomad also has High Volta for its iPhone 14 Pro Sport Case.

