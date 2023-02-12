How to watch Rihanna halftime show plus pre-show videos and the official interview

Seven years since her last album and five years since her last live performance, Rihanna’s highly anticipated return is happening tonight at Super Bowl LVII. Follow along for how to watch Rihanna halftime show.

Rihanna’s big return is also Apple Music’s first year sponsoring the Super Bowl halftime show. It’s still unknown who could join the 9-time Grammy award winner on stage or if she’s decided to perform solo.

Ahead of her performance, check out the dedicated Rihanna’s Road to Halftime page in Apple Music with featured Rihanna content, NFL team playlists, her official interview, and the pre-show videos embedded below.

Here’s when and where to watch the Rihanna halftime show:

How to watch Rihanna halftime show

watch Rihanna halftime show 1

When is the Rihanna halftime show?

  • Due to the game, there’s no exact time Rihanna will perform, but it will likely be around 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT
  • If you’re not planning to watch the game, it might be safe to tune in around 7:30 ET / 4:30 PT to make sure you don’t miss any of Rihanna’s performance

Where to watch Rihanna halftime show?

Fox

  • Fox has the rights to Super Bowl LVII and the halftime show, so tune in there if you have access, but you can also watch on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com – requires provider log-in
  • Or grab an affordable antenna to get Fox over the air for free if you don’t have cable

NFL app

Free with YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV

If you have a streaming provider with live TV you can of course watch the Rihanna halftime show on Fox or Fox Sports. However, you can also get an instant free trial if you don’t have a plan already:

Watch after

If you’re good with waiting until after the Super Bowl to watch the Rihanna halftime show it will likely show up on:

Images via Apple Music

