Miss the big show? Here’s how to watch Rihanna perform at the Apple Music Halftime Show

- Feb. 13th 2023 6:51 am PT

Rihanna’s return to music at Super Bowl LVII was also Apple Music’s first year sponsoring the halftime show. Whether you missed it or want to see it again, here’s how to watch the Rihanna halftime show replay, get the full set list, and more.

Seven years after her last album and five years since her last live show (Grammys in 2018), Rihanna’s hotly anticipated return was impressive including her performing from a floating glass platform.

While Rihanna was rumored to have considered inviting a number of different guest artists, she ended up choosing to go solo for the Apple Music Halftime Show.

How to watch the Rihanna halftime show replay

watch Rihanna halftime show replay

On Apple Music

NFL YouTube channel

Full set list, interview, and more

  • Apple is featuring more Rihanna content including “halftime recap radio” and the full halftime show set list (12 songs) at the top of the Browse tab in Apple Music
  • Apple also has the pre-show interview and the Rihanna Essentials playlist (45 songs) available
  • In the Radio tab of Apple Music, you can find the “The Apple Music 1 List” that’s celebrating Rihanna’s halftime performance too

Thanks for checking out our guide on how to watch the Rihanna halftime show replay!

