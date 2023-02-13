Miss the big show? Here’s how to watch Rihanna perform at the Apple Music Halftime Show

Rihanna’s return to music at Super Bowl LVII was also Apple Music’s first year sponsoring the halftime show. Whether you missed it or want to see it again, here’s how to watch the Rihanna halftime show replay, get the full set list, and more.
Seven years after her last album and five years since her last live show (Grammys in 2018), Rihanna’s hotly anticipated return was impressive including her performing from a floating glass platform.
While Rihanna was rumored to have considered inviting a number of different guest artists, she ended up choosing to go solo for the Apple Music Halftime Show.
How to watch the Rihanna halftime show replay
On Apple Music
- If you have Apple Music, you can watch the halftime show from Rihanna’s Road to Halftime page or from the Browse tab
NFL YouTube channel
- The NFL shared the full Rihanna halftime show replay on its YouTube channel
- Apple Music hasn’t shared it yet on its YouTube channel, but it has four pre-show videos if you haven’t seen them yet
Full set list, interview, and more
- Apple is featuring more Rihanna content including “halftime recap radio” and the full halftime show set list (12 songs) at the top of the Browse tab in Apple Music
- Apple also has the pre-show interview and the Rihanna Essentials playlist (45 songs) available
- In the Radio tab of Apple Music, you can find the “The Apple Music 1 List” that’s celebrating Rihanna’s halftime performance too
Thanks for checking out our guide on how to watch the Rihanna halftime show replay!
Read more tutorials from 9to5Mac:
- Best phone carriers: Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T – is it worth making a switch?
- How to block blue light on iPhone and more tips to fall asleep
- Use iMac as monitor: How to create a Mac to Mac, PC to Mac, or iPad to Mac setup
- MacBook Air vs 2023 Pro: Here’s how the new M2 laptops compare
Images via Apple
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.