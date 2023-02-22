Introducing 9to5Mac’s all-new design

Hello, and welcome to the newly revamped 9to5Mac website. It’s the same 9to5Mac you love, but with an all-new design. With our partners at 10up, we’ve given the site a new design that we believe is cleaner, easier to navigate, and faster.

We’re excited to hear what you think…

It’s the same 9to5Mac, but with an all-new design

We launched this new design over on Electrek back in November, and our teams have been tirelessly iterating on it since then. We think we’ve struck the perfect balance of speed, design, and making it as easy as possible to find the content you come to 9to5Mac to read, watch, and listen to.

I encourage you to head to the homepage and check it out for yourselves. We’re really proud of the work our teams have done.

One thing I want to especially call out is that on mobile, we’ve done away with the “Featured” grid of stories at the top of the site. This optimization makes it much easier to see the latest news from 9to5Mac, without having to scroll down at all. This should be a really nice quality-of-life improvement for all of you who read via your iPhone.

A few months ago, we also switched to OpenWeb for comments, which offers a number of improvements over our previous platform. With the new design, we also now have the ability to bring the top/featured comment on a story right into the story itself. We won’t do this all the time, but if you make an insightful or witty comment, we might just boost you to the top.

We’ve also made some back-end changes that give us new toys to play with. We’re working hard to remove Adsense ads in favor of native advertising where possible. This comes with a ton of benefits for everyone involved, including better privacy, more relevant ads, faster page speeds, and more.

And of course, you can continue reading 9to5Mac as you always have via Google News, Apple News, RSS, and more. You can follow us on Twitter, Mastodon, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram as well. You can also subscribe to our podcasts, subscribe on YouTube, and check out our merch store.

I’m thrilled to finally hear what everyone thinks of the new 9to5Mac. We know you have plenty of options for Apple news, so we appreciate each and every reader who is part of our community. We pride ourselves on the work we do, bringing you valuable exclusives, original commentary, and so much more. This new design will help us continue to do exactly that.

Don’t hesitate to share your thoughts with us in the comments. You can also reach out to me directly via the contact info found here. We’ll be hard at work reading and responding to your feedback and fixing any day-one bugs.