Apple boosts trade-in values for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch

Apple has boosted iPhone trade-in values today for a small number of older iPhone models, as well as certain iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac devices. The company is also now promoting these increased trade-in values directly on the Apple Store Online homepage.
Here are the new iPhone trade-in values as of today’s changes:
- iPhone 13 Pro Max: Up to $600 (up from $570)
- iPhone 13 Pro: Up to $500 (up from $470)
- iPhone 13: Up to $400
- iPhone 13 mini: Up to $350
- iPhone SE (3rd generation): Up to $160
- iPhone 12 Pro Max: Up to $420 (up from $400)
- iPhone 12 Pro: Up to $330
- iPhone 12: Up to $300
- iPhone 12 mini: Up to $250
- iPhone SE (2nd generation): Up to $100
- iPhone 11 Pro Max: Up to $280
- iPhone 11 Pro: Up to $230
- iPhone 11: Up to $200
- iPhone XS Max: Up to $200
- iPhone XS: Up to $160
- iPhone XR: Up to $150
- iPhone X: Up to $130
- iPhone 8 Plus: Up to $100
- iPhone 8: Up to $75
- iPhone 7 Plus: Up to $60 (up from $50)
- iPhone 7: Up to $40
There are also some changes for the Mac lineup:
- MacBook Pro: Up to $730 (up from $670)
- MacBook Air: Up to $515 (up from $460)
- MacBook: Up to $125 (up from $110)
- iMac Pro: Up to $575 (down from $600)
- iMac: Up to $570 (up from $530)
- Mac Pro: Up to $1,250
- Mac mini: Up to $375 (up from $345)
And for the iPad lineup:
- iPad Pro: Up to $445
- iPad Air: Up to $320 (up from $230)
- iPad: Up to $165 (up from $160)
- iPad mini: Up to $240
And the Apple Watch:
- Apple Watch Series 7: Up to $165 (up from $160)
- Apple Watch Series 6: Up to $105
- Apple Watch SE: Up to $70 (up from $65)
- Apple Watch Series 5: Up to $80 (up from $75)
- Apple Watch Series 4: Up to $50 (up from $45)
