Apple boosts trade-in values for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch

Apple has boosted iPhone trade-in values today for a small number of older iPhone models, as well as certain iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac devices. The company is also now promoting these increased trade-in values directly on the Apple Store Online homepage.

Here are the new iPhone trade-in values as of today’s changes:

iPhone 13 Pro Max: Up to $600 (up from $570)

iPhone 13 Pro: Up to $500 (up from $470)

iPhone 13: Up to $400

iPhone 13 mini: Up to $350

iPhone SE (3rd generation): Up to $160

iPhone 12 Pro Max: Up to $420 (up from $400)

iPhone 12 Pro: Up to $330

iPhone 12: Up to $300

iPhone 12 mini: Up to $250

iPhone SE (2nd generation): Up to $100

iPhone 11 Pro Max: Up to $280

iPhone 11 Pro: Up to $230

iPhone 11: Up to $200

iPhone XS Max: Up to $200

iPhone XS: Up to $160

iPhone XR: Up to $150

iPhone X: Up to $130

iPhone 8 Plus: Up to $100

iPhone 8: Up to $75

iPhone 7 Plus: Up to $60 (up from $50)

iPhone 7: Up to $40

There are also some changes for the Mac lineup:

MacBook Pro: Up to $730 (up from $670)

MacBook Air: Up to $515 (up from $460)

MacBook: Up to $125 (up from $110)

iMac Pro: Up to $575 (down from $600)

‌iMac‌: Up to $570 (up from $530)

Mac Pro: Up to $1,250

Mac mini: Up to $375 (up from $345)

And for the iPad lineup:

iPad Pro: Up to $445

iPad Air: Up to $320 (up from $230)

‌iPad‌: Up to $165 (up from $160)

iPad mini: Up to $240

And the Apple Watch:

Apple Watch Series 7: Up to $165 (up from $160)

Apple Watch Series 6: Up to $105

Apple Watch SE: Up to $70 (up from $65)

Apple Watch Series 5: Up to $80 (up from $75)

Apple Watch Series 4: Up to $50 (up from $45)