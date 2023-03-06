Siri on Apple TV lets you launch live channels with just your voice

Siri on Apple TV isn’t nearly capable enough yet to replace your remote, but Siri helps you pick up the remote less. Siri can search for movies and TV shows, adjust volume, and toggle captions.

A lesser known hands-free feature on Apple TV is Siri’s ability to launch live channels. A fair amount of setup is required for this to work, but the convenience of voice control is worth it.

For the best hands-free experience, use a HomePod with your Apple TV. Siri on the Apple TV remote also works.

Using Siri to launch live channels restores the convenience of just turning on the TV and watching what’s on your favorite channel. However, there are a few things to know before you get started.

The first is which phrases work with Siri.

A voice command such as “Watch ESPN live” can take your right to SportsCenter as it airs. Siri can also switch to live content on various channels including CNN, Disney, Food Network, and HGTV. Just say “Watch [channel name]” to view its live content.

Next is which apps, or channels, allow Siri to bring up live TV. You will need to install and set up each app on your Apple TV that you want to use with Siri and live content. Some are free, but most require a TV provider to work.

Apple currently lists nearly 30 channels or apps that are compatible in the US:

ABC News

Altice One

AT&T TV

Bloomberg

CBS

CBS News

Cheddar

CNBC

CNN Go

Cooking Channel

Disney NOW

DIY

ESPN

Food Network

Fox News

FOX NOW

fuboTV

FXNOW

HGTV

MSNBC

MUTV

NBA

NBC Sports

Spectrum TV

TBS

TNT

Travel Channel

Outside of the US, live channel support is also available in these countries:

Australia

Brazil

Canada

France

Germany

Mexico

Norway

Netherlands

Spain

Sweden

United Kingdom

For me, the big omission from the compatible app list is Hulu. While Hulu with Live TV can go to specific channels with voice control on Amazon Alexa devices, the Apple TV version does not support this feature with Siri.

FuboTV, however, is an example of a live TV service that is compatible. For instance, you can say “watch ESPN live” with Siri on Apple TV to launch live content on that channel inside the FuboTV app.

Have you tried watching live content with Siri? How are you using Siri on Apple TV? Let us know in the comments.