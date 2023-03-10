CorelDRAW Graphics Suite gets new Variable Outline tool, 200 templates, one-time purchase option

CorelDRAW Graphics Suite has received a notable update bringing a new tool, over 200 design templates, the most recent Pantone colors, and more. And the 2023 suite has also launched as a one-time purchase along with the subscription option.

The March CorelDRAW update arrives for subscribers of the creative suite and the company also announced its 2023 version of the software for those who would prefer to stick with a one-time purchase. However, the latter isn’t quite as feature-rich as the subscription.

Corel says the updated suite will “Shorten your path to design success with new tools and enhancements that turn ideas into incredible results faster.”

The latest features:

Create seamless curves effortlessly with the all-new Variable Outline tool.

Ensure colors are accurate for print with all the latest Pantone colors available within CorelDRAW, at no extra cost.

Kickstart creative projects quicker with access to 200+ design templates now available in CorelDRAW’s cloud template library.

Easily learn new techniques with access to personalized practice project recommendations tailored to the designer’s skill level and experience.

Based on direct user feedback, designers can deliver projects faster and more efficiently thanks to quality and stability enhancements across the suite.

If you’re already a subscriber, you can update to the latest version now.

CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2023 for Mac runs $269/year to get all of the features and future updates as soon as they launch. The one-time purchase for the 2023 suite is available for $549 if you’re okay with missing out on features like the new cloud template library, collaboration workflow, cloud file sharing and storage, and more.

CorelDRAW is available to test out as a free 15-day trial and the company also offers special pricing for businesses buying for more than 10 employees.