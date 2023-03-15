Wednesday’s best deals: 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro $200 off, M1 MacBook Air $450 off, more

We’re back with Wednesday’s best assortment of discount courtesy of our pals over at 9to5Toys. On tap today are some notable Apple markdowns all of which are headlined by the latest 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro that’s now $200 off at Amazon. Not to mention, even deeper savings on the M1 MacBook Air at $450 off and these Anker USB-C GaN chargers from $19. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s latest 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro $200 off at Amazon

After seeing some Expercom savings go live last week, Amazon is now stepping in to deliver even more enticing savings on Apple’s new 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro for one of the very first times. Marking the third price cut to date, this is the only time we’ve seen it go on sale at the retailer outside of Amazon’s original $50 off launch promotion. Besting that previous offer from the beginning of the year, the new flagship macOS machine sells for $2,299. That knocks down the usual $2,499 going rate by $200 in order to deliver a new all-time low. This is also $75 under our previous mention.

Over at Expercom, you’ll also find a series of other configurations on sale, delivering added storage capacity and even more RAM with as much as $275 in savings attached. Everything is at a new all-time low, too.

Apple’s new MacBook Pro comes outfitted with the same form-factors as before, centered around a 16-inch Liquid Retina display. From there, you’re looking at mostly under the hood improvements that come centered around the latest in Apple Silicon. The M2 Pro processor powers the experience to make this Apple’s most capable portable MacBook yet. There’s up to 22-hour battery life and Wi-Fi 6E support for the first time to go alongside a new 8K HDMI output and three Thunderbolt 4 ports. There of course remains the SDXC slot on the side, as well as all of the other adjustments you can read about in our launch coverage that also takes a deeper dive into the performance of the new M2 Pro chip.

Save $450 on Apple’s elevated M1 MacBook Air 1TB

Through the end of the day, B&H is now offering Apple’s previous-generation 13-inch M1 MacBook Air 1TB/16GB for $1,199. Delivering a higher-end configuration than we’re used to featuring on the regular, today’s offer lands from the usual $1,649 going rate. It’s now down to the all-time low for only the third time, which we last saw back over the holiday shopping season. Amazon also offers the entry-level model for $799.99, down from $999 and delivering an even more affordable way to get in on the savings at within $1 of the all-time low.

While it isn’t that all-new version of Apple’s most portable MacBook, there is still something to be said for just how good of a value the original M1 MacBook Air still is, especially with as steep of a discount attached as you’ll find. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display with Apple Silicon under the hood, there’s also a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 as well as 256GB or more of storage and at least 8GB of RAM. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review.

Anker’s latest Nano 3 USB-C GaN chargers on sale from $19

Anker just released its latest USB-C charger earlier in the month, and today we’re tracking a new all-time low. If the launch discount that arrived earlier in March wasn’t enough to have you add one to your everyday carry, Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now dropping prices lower. Right now, the new 47W Nano 3 USB-C GaN Charger is down to $32 in all three styles. You’d more regularly pay $40, with today’s offer amounting to 20% in savings and marking only the second price cut so far. Arriving at a new all-time low also means that it is $2 under our initial launch discount.

Anker’s new dual-port version of its popular Nano 3 charger arrives with the latest GaN technology in tow to deliver one of its most compact offers yet. The 47W output is more than enough to handle your entire everyday carry, including MacBooks, iPhones, iPads, and just about any other gadget. Ideal for streamlining the nightstand charging setup or just tagging along in your bag, we break down what to fully expect from the charger in our launch coverage.

Last fall, however, Anker refreshed its charging lineup with a new 30W power adapter in the same tune as the new 47W model. Today we’re also seeing a chance to save on its single port brethren, with the brand’s official Amazon storefront offering the Anker Nano 3 GaN charger for $19. Down from $23, you’re looking at one of the first chances to save at 15% off and a new all-time low. There have been a handful of 5% off promotions throughout the past few months, and now today we’re actually getting some more sizable savings for only the second time.

Anker’s new GaN charger arrives as the Nano 3, which comes in one of five colorways. Launching right beside the iPhone 14 series last fall, the power adapter has some matching designs that can dish out 30W of power to Apple’s latest devices and plenty of other gadgets over the single USB-C port. It sports a folding plug design for easily stowing away in your everyday carry, and packs other features like Anker’s ActiveShield tech to defend against overheating while maxing out its charging capacity on MacBooks and more. We previously took a hands-on look in a Tested with 9to5Toys review, which further explores what to expect.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

