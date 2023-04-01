Apple Weather app not working on your devices? You’re not alone

If you’ve been experiencing issues when trying to use the Apple Weather app, you’re not alone. The weather forecast service provided by the company is currently experiencing slowdowns and outages, which has caused some users to be unable to check updated weather information.

Apple Weather app is not working for some users

The issues have been confirmed by Apple itself on its System Status webpage, which shows when a service is partially or completely offline. According to the company, the Weather app “may be slow or unavailable.” Interestingly, Apple’s website says that the outages began on the evening of March 30 and are still affecting “some users.”

As noticed by some users, the Weather app is taking some time to show updated data. In some cases, it doesn’t even load updated data. iPhone in Canada noticed that the Weather widget is simply showing a “No weather data” message for some people – which is something that also occurred on my devices yesterday.

Apple doesn’t say when the issue should be fixed, but the company is certainly already working on it.

It’s worth noting that the Weather app comes pre-installed on every iPhone and Apple Watch. With iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura, Apple also added the Weather app to the iPad and Mac. The service can also be accessed on Apple TV via Siri.

We’ll update this article once the outage is resolved. Have you been experiencing issues when trying to use Apple’s Weather app? Let us know in the comments below.