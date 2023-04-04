Apple Weather app down for many, showing no data

The Apple Weather app has been down for many users since around 1 a.m. ET. When the app is opened, no data is displayed – though there is one oddity …

Some users are finding that the iPhone app has no data, while the Apple Watch app works as normal.

At the time of writing, the outage has lasted around six hours.

As is often the case with Apple server failures, the company’s System Status dashboard is not showing the problem. Although Weather has a yellow “issue” diamond, clicking it shows only a problem for Alaska.

Weather Issue

Today, 4:00 AM ongoing

Some users are affected

Next-hour precipitation may be unavailable for Alaska due to data provider outage.

All other Apple services are showing green, for whatever that may be worth!