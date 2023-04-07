Plan for new Apple offices in Cupertino faces public hearing next week

A proposal to demolish an existing Apple building in Cupertino and replace it with new Apple offices on the same site faces a public hearing next week. The proposed new building will be twice the size and more contemporary in appearance.

The city’s planning commission has already recommended that the redevelopment be allowed to go ahead, but there will now be an opportunity for any public objections …

Plan for new Apple offices in Cupertino

Apple’s primary campus is, of course, Apple Park. However, the company has a number of other offices dotted around the city, including one at 19191 Vallco Parkway – referred to as Apple VP1.

Apple proposes to demolish the existing building, and replace it with one offering a touch more than twice the floorspace. Renders show that the new building will also look significantly better than the old one.

Contrast this Google StreetView of the existing building with the above render of the new one:

A small part of the building is designated commercial space, rather than office space, but it’s unclear whether this will be an Apple Store, a coffee shop, or something else.

Approval process

All redevelopment proposals of course require planning approval. There is a special streamlined approval process for developments that can be shown to comply with city guidelines for such projects. Apple submitted a checklist to show that this is the case.

The city’s planning commission has accepted that the project qualifies for the faster approvals process, and has given provisional go-ahead for the work.

The company needs three permits for the work to be allowed to proceed:

Development Permit

Architectural and Site Approval

Tree Removal Permit

For the trees, Apple has submitted a report showing full details of the identity, location, and condition of each of them. The company has committed to safely removing them, temporarily transplanting them elsewhere, caring for them, and then moving them back to the original site.

Public hearing

The next step is a public hearing where local residents can voice any objections they may have to the planned work. The city has issued a reminder of the public hearing.

The City of Cupertino will be holding a public hearing regarding the redevelopment of an Apple office property located at 19191 Vallco Parkway, APN 316-20-117. The proposal is for a Development and Architectural and Site Permit for the redevelopment of an approximate eight-acre site. The redevelopment consists of: demolishing an existing 141,024 square foot office building

replacing it with a four-story 282,320 square foot building 280,020 square feet of office space 2,300 square feet of commercial space

detached parking structure

associated site improvements

Tree Removal Permit to allow the removal and replacement of 113 trees

The hearing takes place at 4 p.m. on April 13 at the Cupertino Community Hall, with the option of attending by Zoom.

Thanks, Settebit