Hands-on: New Dockcase Pro ‘Explorer Edition’ USB-C hub brings out my inner geek [Video]

Dockcase is known for its smart hubs, SSDs, and external hard drives. The company is also no stranger to the portable USB-C hub game. It has been able to successfully fund seven different crowdfunding campaigns with positive feedback throughout.

https://youtu.be/qQ1WRZJg8Xs

Dockcase is releasing two versions of this “Explorer Edition” USB-C hub. There’s the standard version which will include a USB-C port to connect to your host, a 100 W USB-C PD port for charging that host, a 4K 60 Hz HDMI port, a 5 Gbps USB-C data port, and three USB-A data ports. The one I was able to test is the Pro version. The only difference between the two versions is that the Pro foregoes one of the USB-A ports for a 1 Gbps Ethernet port. This will allow customers to hardwire an ethernet cable directly into the hub.

In the packaging, you get the hub itself, a one-foot 10 Gbps USB-C cable, and some paperwork. The addition of the 10 Gbps cable is a nice touch, so you know you are getting max capacity. When it comes to functionality, this USB-C hub will get the job done. Everything connects instantly, there are zero heating issues, the ports are very responsive, and the quoted transfer speeds are extremely accurate. Now, this is not a Thunderbolt hub, so do not expect those 40 Gbps speeds, but 5 Gbps is more than fast enough. Since it’s USB-C, it will not only work with the classic MacBook but also with so many other devices like the Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, or any other device that is USB-C ready.

What sets the Dockcase Pro apart

You might have noticed that the Dockcase comes with a small 1-inch display. This is where the magic happens. Being able to see everything that is happening every time you connect a new peripheral is just awesome. I plugged in my MacBook Air, and it showed me exactly how much power it was drawing. I was able to plug in my T7 SSD and saw how fast data was transferring. It also gave me the resolution of the monitor I had plugged in. This data is awesome to see in real time, and it’s very accurate. I was not able to test the ethernet port since I stick to Wi-Fi, but it will display your up-and-down internet speeds.

As you can also see, the design is another aspect that sets this device apart. The glass lets you peek in to see exactly how this hub is built. Etching on the glass will also tell you what each port is capable of, which I thought was a nice touch. I am a huge fan of this transparent design because it lets you see exactly how everything is connected.

Pricing & availability

The Dockcase and Dockcase Pro are currently on Kickstarter, and there is still some early bird availability which means they will come with the hub and braided cable for $79. These have an estimated delivery date of May 2023, which is right around the corner. The retail pricing will be $109. So if you are looking for a new USB-C hub that gets the job done, has some additional functionality, and looks unique, then this is the way to go!

Wrap-up

As of this post, there are only two days left on this Kickstarter. The campaigns have already far exceeded their goals, and the orders continue to grow. I highly recommend jumping on here while you still can. As I mentioned, this is a reliable 6 in 1 USB-C hub that can go with you anywhere and will work with most, if not all, of your devices!

What do you think of this hub? Is it worth the $89 compared to the competition? The display alone is enough to make me want to make this purchase, but let me know with a comment below!