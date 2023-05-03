New Apple Maps features being tested in Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Slovakia

Following last month’s rollout of the new Apple Maps features coming to Austria, Croatia, Czechia, Hungary, Poland, and Slovenia, Apple is now testing them in Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Slovakia.

This is the 19th time Apple has expanded coverage of the all-new mapping, which features both far greater detail and improved navigation …

Background

Apple Maps was first launched in 2012 as part of iOS 6, with Apple’s own app replacing Google Maps as the preinstalled map app on iPhones.

It got off to a pretty disastrous start, with melting landscapes and gross inaccuracies. Things were so bad that Apple CEO Tim Cook was forced to write a public apology, in which he recommended that iPhone owners download a map app from Bing, MapQuest, Waze, Google, or Nokia. Scott Forstall, who led the Apple Maps project, left the company shortly afterward.

While the company worked hard to fix the original mapping data, Apple eventually decided to create its own maps from scratch, stating: “Maps is being rebuilt from the ground up to better reflect the world around you. The new underlying map uses Apple data and features enhanced geographic context like pedestrian paths and parks, more detailed building outlines and parking lots, better road network coverage, and more. You’ll also be able to get where you’re going with improved routes, whether you’re on the road or on foot.”

The rollout began in the US, and has since been gradually rolling out around the world.

New Apple Maps features in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Slovakia

So far, Apple has quietly rolled out the new Apple Maps features to a limited number of users in each of the three locations, without any official announcement as yet.

As usual, Justin O’Beirne, who has made a name for himself as an Apple Maps expert, was the first to spot this.

On May 2, 2022, Apple began publicly testing its next expansion: Hong Kong, Slovakia, and Taiwan. This is the nineteenth time Apple has expanded its new map data since its public launch in September 2018.

The full list of countries and regions to enjoy the new Apple Maps experience will, when these locations are made available to everyone, comprise:

Andorra

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Canada

Croatia

Czechia

Finland

France

Germany

Guam

Hong Kong

Hungary

Ireland

Israel (including Palestinian Territories)

Italy

Liechtenstein

Luxembourg

Monaco

New Zealand

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Puerto Rico

San Marino

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

The Netherlands

The US Virgin Islands

United Kingdom

United States

Vatican City

Availability of specific features varies by city.

It’s likely that the latest locations will be officially announced at WWDC.