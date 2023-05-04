Mother’s Day Apple Pay promo offers up to 40% off from 1-800- Flowers, Cole Haan, more

Apple Pay has revealed its promotions for Mother’s Day. There are four deals to take 15 to 40% off flowers, chocolates, handbags, and personalized gifts. Here are all the detail on the latest offers when using Apple’s payment platform.

Apple shared the details of the new Apple Pay promo that’s available now through May 14 in an email to users with the tagline “Special gifts for special moms.”

Send mom a gift as unique as she is. Get exclusive online offers on flowers, personalized gifts, chocolates, handbags, and more with Apple Pay. Now through May 14.

Here’s what you can take advantage of:

1-800-Flowers – $15 off when you spend $39.99+ with promo code APPLEPAY on select items

when you spend $39.99+ with promo code on select items Cole Haan – Extra 15% off handbags with promo code APPLEPAY

Compartés Chocolatier – 20% off gourmet chocolates with promo code APPLEPAY

vistaprint – Up to 40% off personalized gifts with promo code APPLEPAY

Apple also just announced a 6% cash back boost for Nike purchases with Apple Card and more:

And here’s the fine print for each of the Mother’s Day Apple Pay promotions:

$15 off select gifts with a minimum merchandise purchase of $39.99 is valid through May 14, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Eligible only on select merchandise purchases made using Apple Pay and using promo code APPLEPAY at checkout, which are only available at the following website: 1800flowers.com/flowers-gifts-400210491?r=applepay. Items may vary and are subject to availability, delivery rules, and times. Fees and surcharges may apply. Promotional value cannot be combined or used with any other discounts or promotions offered by the merchant. Promotional value cannot be used for taxes, prior balances, service charges, or shipping or handling, as applicable. Duplicate use, sale, or trade of a promotional code is prohibited. Offer not valid on all products (including charity-affiliated products and gift cards) and not at 1800Flowers.com retail company stores or franchise stores. For questions about how to order from 1800Flowers.com, call 1-800-Flowers® customer service at 1-800-356-9377. Offer is valid through May 14, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Offer can be redeemed at 1800Flowers.com desktop site, mobile site, and iOS app. Prices and discounts are subject to change without notice. Void where prohibited. Apple Pay is a registered trademark of Apple Inc. Extra 15% off handbags. Offer is valid through May 14, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Eligible on handbag purchases made using Apple Pay and using promo code APPLEPAY at checkout at colehaan.com/bagsandaccessories. To use Apple Pay, add items to Bag, select View Shopping Bag, and then select Apple Pay to check out. Offer can be combined with other transaction and shipping level offers and cannot be combined with other product-level offers. Offer does not include shipping and handling, gift cards, or applicable taxes. Offer not valid in Cole Haan stores. Offers applicable to transactions shipping to US and Canada only. May not be combined with other offers. Final sale items may not be returned, exchanged, or issued price adjustments. Promotion cannot be combined with employee or affiliate discounts. Apple Pay is a registered trademark of Apple Inc. 20% off your purchase is valid through May 14, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Eligible on purchases made using Apple Pay and using promo code APPLEPAY at express checkout at compartes.com. To use Apple Pay, first add items to Bag, select Shopping Bag, and then select Apple Pay at Express Checkout to checkout. Offer does not include shipping and handling, gift cards, or applicable taxes. May not be combined with other offers. Apple Pay is a registered trademark of Apple Inc. Up to 40% off Personalized Gifts. Offer is valid through May 14, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Eligible on purchases made using Apple Pay and using promo code APPLEPAY can be redeemed at vistaprint.com/mlp/apple-pay. 40% off custom mugs, photo books, canvases, and blankets. 25% off acrylic blocks, metal prints, wood prints, and frame prints. Offer does not include shipping and handling, or applicable taxes. May not be combined with other offers. Apple Pay is a registered trademark of Apple Inc. 6% Daily Cash: Valid May 1, 2023, through May 31, 2023 (“Offer Period”). All Existing Apple Card holders will earn a total of 6% Daily Cash on up to $500 in total Qualifying Purchases made at Nike using your Apple Card with Apple Pay. The 6% earn rate includes the 3% standard earn on Nike purchases plus an additional 3% bonus earn. The maximum Daily Cash you can earn through this offer is $30. Qualifying Purchases at Nike include purchases made within the U.S. by Existing Apple Card holders using Apple Card with Apple Pay at participating Nike stores, Nike.com, the Nike mobile app, the Nike SNKRS app, or Nike.com/Swoosh (collectively “Nike Platforms”). Excluded from Qualifying Purchases are Nike products sold outside of the Nike Platforms by third-party merchants. Existing Apple Card holders are defined as current Owners, Co-Owners, Participants, or Apple Card holders who merge Apple Card accounts during Offer Period. Total qualifying spend is determined independently for Existing Apple Card holders within the same Apple Card Family. This means that each Existing Apple Card holder within the same Apple Card Family is eligible to earn a total of 6% back, up to $30 Daily Cash, based on their own Qualifying Purchases at Nike using their Apple Card with Apple Pay, subject to $500 total qualifying spend. After meeting the $500 maximum spend amount, all purchases made at Nike will earn the Daily Cash rate noted in your Apple Card Customer Agreement. You can choose to direct Daily Cash to a Savings account or to an Apple Cash card. If you do not have either set up to receive your Daily Cash, it can be applied as a statement credit. Apple Card and Savings accounts are issued or provided by Goldman Sachs Bank USA, Salt Lake City Branch, Member FDIC. The Apple Cash card is issued by Green Dot Bank, Member FDIC. Actual posting times vary by merchant. Daily Cash is subject to exclusions, and additional details apply. See the Apple Card Customer Agreement for more information. If we determine that you have engaged in or plan to engage in abuse or gaming in connection with this offer, you will not be eligible for this offer.