Apple Music down for some users, may be cellular issue

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | May 5 2023 - 8:07 am PT
Apple Music is not working for some users this morning. While many are complaining about the trouble on Twitter and elsewhere, Apple hasn’t officially acknowledged the downtime yet. In the meantime, try this tip to try and fix it.

9to5Mac readers and many on Twitter shared this morning about Apple Music not working. While many complaints were more general about the issue, some noticed that it seemed to be isolated to Apple Music being broken while using a cellular connection.

The Apple Music downtime also appeared on Down Detector. One spike occurred just a few hours ago, and reports have slowed down since then. But many people are complaining in the last hour on Twitter about the issue.

Are you seeing trouble with Apple Music this morning? Have you tried using WiFi to see if that fixes it? Share in the comments!

As for Apple’s System Status page, it hasn’t shared details about the issue but oftentimes that comes a bit late:

